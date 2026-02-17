Gifts World Expo Mumbai and Paperworld Mumbai Ready to Unlock Cross-category Growth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: All set with a stronger, broader and more market-relevant showcase for India's fast evolving gifting, stationery, paper, art & industries, Gifts World Expo Mumbai and Paperworld Mumbai will return with a grand showcase featuring 400 companies. Schedule to held from 26-28 February 2026 at Hall No. 2 & 3, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra, the platform will become a comprehensive business and networking hub engaging retailers, distributors, corporates, art and craft enthusiasts, institutional buyers, manufacturers as well as brand owners to explore the new offerings from the gifting, paper and stationery industries.

As consumer preferences shift towards customised, design-led, utility driven and occasion-specific products, both gifting & stationery categories are witnessing a steady transformation. Products that were once largely functional or seasonal segments are now becoming experience-led premium and innovation-driven, opening new opportunities across retail, corporate and institutional channels.

Gifts World Expo Mumbai will represent a diverse range of thoughtful as well as contemporary gifting solutions catering to corporate, institutional, festive, wedding and premium gifting needs. The showcase will span across categories like perfumes, electronics, lifestyle accessories, home and kitchen products, wellness kits, gourmet foods and beverages, handicrafts, decor, sustainable products, customised merchandise, bags and more. The growing emphasis on employee engagement, brand recall, personalization and sustainability has positioned gifting as a year-round business opportunity rather than a purely seasonal one. Gifts World Expo Mumbai will spotlight pioneers such as Arvind Mills, Flipkart, IGP, MaxFresh, Nasher Miles, Power Plus, Signoraware, Swiss Military, Unix and more.

Running in parallel, Paperworld Mumbai will spotlight innovations across paper, stationery, office and school supplies, writing instruments, arts and crafts hobby materials, educational toys and creative learning tools. With rising demand from students, parents, educators, working professionals and hobbyists, the category continues to move beyond basic consumption into design-led, experience-driven and value-added products, supported by trends such as sustainable materials, digital stationery, smart products and custom formats. Key exhibitors from Paperworld Mumbai include leading stationery innovators like Casio, Elkos Pens, Indeutsch Industries, KGOC Global (Kangaro), Kores India, Linc, Luxor Writing Instrument, Saino Pen, Submarine Pens and more.

Visitors will discover product innovations and trends such as eco-friendly stationery, personalised notebooks, planners, creative hobby kits, safe children's products, premium writing instruments, innovative packaging and gift-wrapping solutions, along with private labelling and bulk customisation capabilities.

"Gifts World Expo stands at the forefront of India's gifting industry, constantly adapting to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Our goal is to offer a comprehensive platform where industry leaders can drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, find one-stop sourcing solutions and explore new business opportunities. With a robust lineup of exhibitors and high-level industry conferences, we are shaping the trajectory of the gifting sector in India," said Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd., stated, "Paperworld Mumbai and Gifts World Expo Mumbai together reflect the changing dynamics of India's stationery and gifting industries. Today's buyers are looking at relevance, creative and meaningful concepts and differentiation, whether it is school and office supplies, creative products or gifting solutions. India has a strong base of homegrown brands responding to these shifts and these platforms together offer a vast product universe, business connections, while also driving industry trends that support long-term business growth."

A key highlight of the 2026 editions of the shows will be the curated knowledge programmes designed to address the real-world business challenges and emerging opportunities across different business segments. The sessions and activities will be organised under two focused tracks: Gift Talks and Paper Talks. A session by Times NIE - Balancing Brains and Bots: A Wellbeing-First Approach to AI in Education engaging representatives Principals and Head Co-ordinators from several schools. The Grand Brush Off will see the artists turn blank canvas with their spontaneous creativity.

Apart from this, across three days, various panel discussions will shed light upon topics around wedding gifting, gifting from India to the world highlighting the diversity and richness of the country, employee gifting, university merchandise & souvenirs, importance of packaging in gifting, youth and hobby markets, stationery designing, why adults still love stationery and the psychology behind it, workshop on packaging and more. Besides, this show will also feature a start-up zone, innovation zone, sustainability will be a core background theme, live-demo of paper making by artisans, art and craft engagement activity, new product launches, products for Gen-Z and lots more.

India's gifting and stationery markets continue to demonstrate strong long-term growth fundamentals. According to IMARC Group, the Indian school stationery supplies market, valued at USD 2,629.5 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 4,001 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.77%. The gifting market, expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2033, is being driven by rising disposable incomes, corporate gifting demand, digital platforms and increasing preferences for personalised and sustainable products.

The events are jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. & Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India. Gifts World Expo Mumbai 2026 co-located with Paperworld Mumbai promises to be a definitive platform for India's gifting, paper and stationery industries.

For information about the show and photographic material, please visit

giftsworldexpo.com/mum/

paperworldmumbai.in.messefrankfurt.com/mumbai/en.html

About Paperworld Mumbai

Paperworld Mumbai is the ultimate hub for connecting with the global names and leading brands in top-quality stationery, office products, art and craft products, writing instruments, teaching and learning aids, paper & paper products, green stationery, back-to-school supplies and lots more. Entering the 6th edition the expo brings together leading Indian and international manufacturers, suppliers and brands showcasing the latest product range to drive business.

Gifts World Expo: India's Largest Exhibition for Gifts Sourcing

Gifts World Expo, recognized as India's largest exhibition for gifts sourcing, is an annual hallmark event that sets the stage for unparalleled business opportunities in the gifting industry. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the Expo has become a pivotal platform for industry professionals, fostering innovation, creativity, and strategic partnerships across diverse sectors.

