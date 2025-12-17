New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd, a global leader in motherboards, graphics cards, and high-performance computing hardware, has officially commenced local production in India through a strategic contract manufacturing partnership. This milestone marks a significant step in GIGABYTE’s long-term commitment to India’s fast-evolving technology landscape and underscores its alignment with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative.

Recognizing India as a key pillar in its global growth strategy, GIGABYTE’s investment in local manufacturing demonstrates its dedication to deepening its presence, accelerating localization, and supporting India’s vision of becoming a global hub for electronics innovation. The company already enjoys a strong market position in India, offering a comprehensive range of motherboards, graphics cards, and PC hardware renowned for their reliability and performance.

Building upon this solid foundation, GIGABYTE has chosen to begin its local production journey with motherboards, with plans to expand to monitors and laptops in the near future. This move will strengthen GIGABYTE’s end-to-end product ecosystem while enhancing product availability and affordability for Indian consumers — reducing import dependency and optimizing logistics efficiency.

“India has always been one of our most important markets,” said Mr. Dandy Yeh, Chairman of GIGABYTE Technology. “With local manufacturing, we’re reaffirming our investment in the country’s ecosystem and bringing world-class technology closer to Indian consumers.”

“GIGABYTE has built its reputation on delivering high-quality, durable products,” added Mr. Eddie Lin, CEO of GIGABYTE Technology. “We will continue to uphold our rigorous standards in component and manufacturing to ensure that high-performance, reliable solutions reach Indian consumers through a more efficient and timely supply chain. This Make in India initiative will also open new opportunities across enterprise, government, and public sectors.”

Through local manufacturing, GIGABYTE is creating a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chain — enabling faster product delivery, enhanced service support, and reduced environmental impact. With domestic motherboard production now underway and plans to localize monitor and laptop manufacturing on the horizon, GIGABYTE continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner in India’s digital transformation journey.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence in motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, storage devices and PC peripherals, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to inventing smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and "Upgrade Your Life". For more information, please visit: https://www.gigabyte.com/in

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

GIGABYTE begins local motherboard manufacturing under “Make in India”

