GIIS Nagpur Hosts Global One Championship, Brings Together 1,300+ Young Athletes from 75 Schools

PNN

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Global Indian International School (GIIS), Lava Nagpur, successfully hosted the Global One Championship (G1C) from October 31 to November 1, 2026, bringing together nearly 1300 student participants from 75 schools and campuses across the city. The multi-sport championship provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their sporting abilities, competitive spirit and teamwork across seven disciplines.

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The two-day championship featured seven sporting disciplines – athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, football, karate and table tennis. Competitions were held across four age categories – Under-10 (U10), Under-12 (U12), Under-14 (U14) and Under-17 (U17), with separate categories for boys and girls, witnessing enthusiastic participation from young athletes across Nagpur.

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GIIS Nagpur hosted all seven sporting disciplines in its campus and also actively participated in the championship, with 200 students from the school competing across the various events. The competitions were conducted under the supervision of officials from the District Sports Association, ensuring structured and professionally officiated sporting contests.

Students from GIIS Lava Nagpur, St. Claret School, Butibori, and Sanjuba High School emerged among the recognised schools in the championship. Athletes securing first place in their respective sporting categories automatically qualified for the upcoming Grand Finale in Hyderabad, giving them an opportunity to compete at the next stage of the championship.

Adding to the celebrations, students of GIIS Nagpur presented a special closing act, bringing the event to a memorable conclusion. The championship also recognised outstanding performances through Most Valuable Player awards across the U10, U12, U14 and U17 boys’ and girls’ categories.

Ms. Nidhi Gupta, Principal, Global Indian International School, Nagpur said, “It was a pleasure hosting the Global One Championship at GIIS Nagpur and witnessing the enthusiasm and sportsmanship of young athletes across seven sporting disciplines. At GIIS, we believe sports are integral to holistic development, fostering confidence, discipline, and teamwork. We are delighted to provide students with a platform to showcase their talent and wish all the qualifying participants the very best for the Hyderabad finals.”

A student participant from the championship shared, “We thoroughly enjoyed the events organised by GIIS Lava Nagpur!”

The Global One Championship is a signature sports event by Global Schools Group that promotes physical fitness, teamwork and character development. It reinforces the belief that education goes beyond academics and that sporting experiences play an essential role in shaping confident and well-rounded individuals.

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