Gimi Gimi Brings Korean Food and K-Culture Together for a New Generation of Indian Consumers

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 2: Korean culture is no longer confined to screens and streaming platforms. From music and fashion to food and fandom, its influence is increasingly shaping how young Indian consumers discover new experiences. As interest in Korean-inspired flavours continues to grow, a new generation of brands is emerging to make the category more accessible, contemporary and culturally relevant.

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Gimi Gimi, the Korean-inspired food brand from Alimento Foods, is positioning itself as one such challenger brand, building at the intersection of food and K-culture rather than treating Korean food simply as a product category.

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Bringing this proposition to life, the brand recently participated in Seoul Street, a street-style experience in Delhi that brought together Korean-inspired food, games, creators and cultural cues. Held on 30 September, the event gave consumers an opportunity to engage with Gimi Gimi beyond the pack and experience some of the moments, energy and cultural references that inspire the brand.

At the centre of the Gimi Gimi experience were interactive formats designed around food, play and K-culture. Ramen Mafia challenged participants to keep a straight face as a secretly super-spicy bowl made its way into the group, while the Wind Tunnel brought an energetic, high-action element to the experience. The Toki Flashmob added a lively K-culture moment, while visitors could also interact with Toki, Gimi Gimi's mascot, through a K-pop-inspired photobooth experience and take home instant keepsakes from the event. For Gimi Gimi, the ambition is to build a brand that actively participates in the culture surrounding Korean food rather than simply selling into it.

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Mugdha Bhagchandka, Co-Founder & COO, Alimento Foods, said:

"The opportunity with Gimi Gimi goes beyond introducing another Korean-inspired food product to the market. We see a consumer who is already curious about Korean culture and increasingly willing to explore the food, flavours and experiences associated with it. We want Gimi Gimi to be a brand that meets that curiosity with a point of view, making Korean-inspired food more accessible while creating experiences and conversations that feel culturally relevant to Indian consumers."

That ambition is reflected in the way Gimi Gimi approaches consumer engagement. Rather than relying solely on traditional food marketing, the brand is building experiences and cultural associations around its products, creating opportunities for consumers to discover the brand through food, play, creators and shared moments.

The brand's presence across quick-commerce platforms, including Zepto, is also helping shorten the journey from discovery to consumption, making Korean-inspired flavours accessible for everyday occasions and spontaneous cravings.

As the Korean food category continues to evolve in India, Gimi Gimi is looking to carve out a space that is distinctly its own: a challenger brand bringing together Korean-inspired food, contemporary Indian consumer behaviour and the cultural energy surrounding Korea.

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