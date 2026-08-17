Giriraj Singh Inaugurates 'Weave The Future 5.0', Unveils Visvakarma Gallery at Re-envisioned Handloom Haat

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New Delhi [India], August 17: Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, on the eve of Independence Day, inaugurated Weave The Future 5.0 at Handloom Haat, New Delhi, in the presence of Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles & Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms). The inauguration marked the fifth edition of the national platform led by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, bringing renewed focus to India's handloom traditions and the growing role of regenerative and circular textile practices.

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- An initiative by the office of DC Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, Weave The Future 5.0 spotlights India's handloom heritage and its role in advancing regenerative and circular textiles

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- The fifth edition of Weave The Future brings together 30+ curated brands from across the country, showcasing contemporary products developed through handloom and regenerative materials

- The exhibition also features Visvakarma Gallery, a permanent exhibition of rare textiles from the landmark Visvakarma exhibition series held between 1981 and 1991.

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- The exhibition will remain open to the public from 13 to 23 August 2026 at Handloom Haat, New Delhi

The inauguration marked the new chapter for the re-envisioned Handloom Haat: The Handloom Experience Centre, conceived as a public destination bringing together India's handloom heritage, knowledge, contemporary design, enterprise and retail under one roof.

Speaking at the exhibition, Shri Giriraj Singh said, "Our focus is to strengthen the handloom ecosystem by improving incomes, expanding market access and creating new opportunities for our weavers. Our aim is that every weaver should be able to earn an annual income of at least ₹5 lakh. We are connecting weavers from villages to markets across India and the world through e-commerce, while also strengthening domestic demand. Handloom has a naturally lower carbon footprint and immense potential to emerge as a sustainable fabric for fashion, clothing and home decor. Through new design interventions and collaboration with institutions such as IIT Delhi, we want to take India's handloom, art, heritage and craftsmanship to every corner of the world."

Re-envisioned Handloom Haat marked its inauguration alongside Weave the Future 5.0, celebrating the enduring relevance of India's handloom sector while exploring the future of regenerative materials within the textile ecosystem. Since its inception in 2025, Weave the Future has been guided by a simple vision: to mainstream sustainability by making it accessible to all. Through public exhibitions, workshops, installations, and conversations, the platform brings sustainability beyond industry discourse and into everyday life.

At Handloom Haat, this approach also connects sustainability with enterprise, creating greater visibility and market access for weavers and handloom enterprises while bringing contemporary audiences closer to India's evolving handloom ecosystem.

Scheduled from 13-23 August 2026 at Handloom Haat, New Delhi, the exhibition features the work of 24 nationally recognised weavers, presented by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), alongside 30+ curated brands participating through Weave The Future 5.0, representing diverse craft and design ecosystems from across the country, including Goa, Pune, Auroville and other regions, showcasing contemporary products developed through handloom and regenerative materials. The fifth edition expands the conversation around indigenous and regenerative fibres, bringing attention to materials including wool, silk, hemp, banana, bamboo, nettle, pineapple leaf fibre and lotus fibre, while demonstrating how traditional knowledge, local ecosystems and contemporary design can come together to support more resilient and responsible textile systems.

A key highlight at the venue is the Visvakarma Gallery, a permanent exhibition showcasing rare textiles from the landmark Visvakarma exhibition series held between 1981 and 1991. Developed through collaborations between the Weavers' Service Centres and artisan communities, the collection offers a remarkable window into India's textile heritage and its evolution in the decades following Independence.

Visitors will experience immersive installations exploring India's indigenous fibre landscape and the relationship between geography, agriculture, ecology, craftsmanship and textile production, alongside interactive workshops led by practitioners and experts that encourage hands-on learning and dialogue.

Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said "Weave The Future 5.0 brings together the past and the future of Indian textiles in one space. Handlooms have never been just a means of production; they are living systems of material intelligence, capable of working with the extraordinary diversity of fibres our country offers, from wool and silk to hemp, banana, bamboo, and lotus. This edition, with 30+ curated brands and craft communities from across the nation, shows how regenerative materials and traditional knowledge can come together to build a textile future that is resilient, responsible, and rooted in India's own soil. As we mark National Handloom Day, this platform is a reminder that the future we are weaving must also protect the livelihoods and knowledge systems that make it possible."

Visitors to Weave the Future 5.0 can experience a diverse range of activities and exhibits over the course of the exhibition, including:

- Immersive installations - Fibers of Land, Textiles Through Time and CHAKRA - exploring indigenous fibres, textile journeys and the relationship between materials, land and water.

- Fibre to Form: Wet Felting with Indigenous Wool - 15 August, in collaboration with Earthen Tunes.

- Bunavat: Crafting with Water Hyacinth - 16 August, in collaboration with The Humane Collective.

- Materials of Everyday Life - Natural Dyeing Workshop - 19 August, in collaboration with Material Library of India.

- Soot Ki Kahani - 21 August, a hand-spinning workshop with Kandu using the traditional takhli.

- Ma.tt.er of Textiles - 22 August, a screening of selected one-minute short films exploring textile waste, repair, reuse, circularity, indigenous fibres and regenerative materials.

- Primary Colours from Nature - 23 August, a natural-pigment workshop in collaboration with Material Library of India.

About Weave the Future

Weave The Future is a national platform initiated by the Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, to explore and advance sustainable, circular, and craft-led approaches to everyday living. Bringing together artisans, designers, brands, innovators, and communities, the platform seeks to create dialogue, action, and solutions around responsible production, consumption, and material use, while showcasing the role of India's craft traditions in building a more sustainable future.

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