DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gita Gopinath says US tariffs have acted like a tax on domestic consumers, with no visible gains in trade or manufacturing

Gita Gopinath says US tariffs have acted like a tax on domestic consumers, with no visible gains in trade or manufacturing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Former IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that six months after the implementation of the so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs, the United States has seen limited benefits, with the measures largely burdening domestic firms and consumers.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Gopinath said that the tariffs have substantially increased government revenue but have effectively served as a tax on US companies and consumers.

Advertisement

"Raise revenue for the government? Yes. Quite substantially. Borne almost entirely by US firms and passed on some to US consumers," she noted.

Advertisement

However, she pointed out that the tariffs have also contributed to higher prices. "Raise inflation? Yes, by small amounts overall. More substantially for household appliances, furniture, coffee," Gopinath said, suggesting that the duties have pushed up costs in several consumer categories.

Despite these effects, Gopinath stated that there is "no sign yet" of improvement in either the US trade balance or manufacturing sector, two key objectives the tariffs were expected to support.

Advertisement

Summing up her assessment, she said the overall "score card is negative" indicating that the policy has so far failed to deliver on its broader economic promises while adding to inflationary pressures and costs for American businesses.

US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariff on India in July and later imposed 25 per cent secondary tariff which came into effect on August 27.

Later on September 26, United States President Donald Trump also announced that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the United States. (ANI)

However, as per a latest report by the World Bank, India is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, driven by strong consumption, improved farm output, and rising rural wages, according to the World Bank's latest South Asia Development Update. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts