DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Giti Tire launches GitiSynergy H3 on BMW iX1 and iX2 OE nominations

Giti Tire launches GitiSynergy H3 on BMW iX1 and iX2 OE nominations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Singapore, June 22: Giti Tire's new GitiSynergy H3 has been launched with OE nominations on the all-electric BMW iX1 and BMW iX2.

Advertisement

This dedicated OE pattern will be supplied in size 245/40 R20 99Y XL and has been specifically engineered to meet a range of key performance and sustainability targets.

Advertisement

The tyre delivers very low rolling resistance and noise, extended wear life, an aerodynamic sidewall design and records the highest EU Rolling Resistance label rating of A.

The GitiSynergy H3 will carry the star symbol on the sidewall, indicating BMW Group approval in accordance with the manufacturer's OE specifications.

Advertisement

Giti Tire has previously secured OE nominations with both the BMW 1 Series, supplying the GitiWinterW2 in size 225/40R19 93H XL and the BMW Group MINI, with the GitiSynergyH2 in 195/55R16 91W XL.

Nicolas Kluson, Key Account Manager Europe OE for Giti Tire, said: "The OE Homologation List from BMW Group demanded a low rolling resistance tyre with no compromise on handling characteristics. Not only has the GitiSynergy H3 met all these criteria, but it has delivered impressive sustainability credentials."

"The new tyre was specially developed for this project and represents a major milestone for our business. As environmental credentials become just as important as performance--for both vehicle manufacturers and their customers--we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

The GitiSynergy H3 was designed and engineered at Giti Tire's European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany with testing at the company's MIRA facility in the UK and key locations in Germany and Spain.

The project utilised AdvanZtech, Giti Tire's globally integrated, company-wide R&D system.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts