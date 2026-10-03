GJC’s 10th India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2026 Diwali Edition) Inaugurated by Shri Uday Samant Ji

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) proudly inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2026 Diwali Edition), celebrated as #HumaraApnaShow—India’s most premium B2B jewellery exhibition—at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Inaugurated on 2nd October, the show will continue until October 4, 2026, bringing together jewellers, designers, buyers, and industry leaders from across India and abroad.

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The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, along with Guest of Honour Mr. Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, IAGES, Mr. Mahesh Jain, President, UP Sarafa Association, and Special Guest Mr. Rajiv Jain, Chairman, JJS. The event was also attended by Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman GJC; Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman GJC; Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor GJS and Past Chairman GJC; along with members of the GJC Committee of Administration and other senior industry leaders, underscoring the collective strength and unity of India’s jewellery fraternity.

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Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, said: "It is a privilege to inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), a platform that reflects the strength, creativity, and resilience of India’s jewellery industry. Maharashtra has always been a hub for trade and craftsmanship, and GJS showcases how tradition and innovation can come together to drive growth. I congratulate GJC for creating this world‑class exhibition and for their continued efforts to empower jewellers, entrepreneurs, and artisans across the country."

On the occasion Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC said “The inauguration of the 10th edition of GJS marks a milestone moment for India’s jewellery industry. With the blessings of our esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, and other dignitaries, this edition sets the stage for jewellers to showcase innovation, strengthen business ties, and celebrate the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship. GJS continues to reaffirm India’s position as the global hub for gems and jewellery.”

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Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC: “The successful inauguration of GJS2026 reflects the resilience and vibrancy of our industry. As festive demand grows stronger, this platform will highlight innovations that cater to evolving consumer preferences while keeping heritage intact. We are proud to see GJS emerge as the ultimate sourcing destination for jewellers across India and abroad.”

Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS and Past Chairman of GJC: “GJS is more than an exhibition—it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and opportunity. Today’s inauguration sets the tone for three days of networking, knowledge sharing, and recognition, including the prestigious National Jewellery Awards tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the future of the industry with confidence and vision.”

This show will be Featuring diverse product categories—Gold & Silver Jewellery, Couture & Diamond studded Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls, Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery, and Allied & Machinery—GJS is a tribute to India’s 5,000‑year‑old jewellery heritage while showcasing a brand new legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence.

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