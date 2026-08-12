GK Electric Inaugurates New Authorized Dealership in Raigarh, Strengthening Electric Mobility Network in Chhattisgarh

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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 12: GK Electric, one of India's fast-growing electric three-wheeler manufacturers headquartered in Raipur, has inaugurated its new authorized dealership in Raigarh, strengthening its presence across Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and making affordable, reliable, and sustainable electric mobility more accessible to customers.

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The new dealership, operated by Amar EV, led by Mr. Manish Udasi, features a complete 3S setup - Sales, Service and Spares, providing customers with sales support, professional after-sales service and genuine spare parts under one roof.

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The dealership was inaugurated by Hon'ble Shri O. P. Choudhary, Finance Minister, Government of Chhattisgarh, in the presence of Mr. Amar Parwani, Director, GK Group; Mr. Punit Parwani, Director, GK Group; Mr. Jeevandhan Chauhan, Mahapaur; and Mr. Deegree Lal Sahu, Chairman, Municipal Corporation, along with representatives of GK Electric, Amar EV and other distinguished guests.

Driving Sustainable Mobility

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Mr. Amar Parwani, Director, GK Group, said:

"Electric mobility can play a significant role in reducing fuel dependency and carbon emissions. Through GK Electric, we aim to provide economical mobility solutions that support livelihoods while contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment."

Building a Strong EV Ecosystem

Mr. Punit Parwani, Director, GK Group, said:

"The Raigarh dealership marks another step in our vision to build a strong and dependable electric mobility ecosystem. Our focus is not only on expanding our footprint, but on creating a robust network that gives customers easy access to quality products, professional service and genuine spares.

"Having recently achieved the 5,000th vehicle manufacturing milestone, we are further strengthening our journey towards wider adoption of electric mobility.

"As we expand across Chhattisgarh and into markets such as Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, we remain committed to making electric mobility more accessible, reliable and sustainable, while building long-term customer confidence in EVs."

The Raigarh dealership will serve customers with GK Electric's electric three-wheeler solutions and comprehensive Sales, Service and Spares support, ensuring a convenient and dependable ownership experience.

As part of its growth strategy, GK Electric is strengthening its network across Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and expanding into Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, with a focus on building strong customer and service infrastructure across emerging markets.

About GK Electric

GK Electric is part of the GK Group, a leading automotive group with a legacy dating back to 1960. Headquartered in Raipur, GK Electric manufactures electric three-wheelers focused on affordable, reliable and sustainable last-mile mobility solutions.

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