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Home / Business / GK Group Wins Seven Prestigious Honours at FADA Dealer Awards 2026

GK Group Wins Seven Prestigious Honours at FADA Dealer Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21: GK Group, one of Central India's leading automobile dealership groups, has brought national recognition to Chhattisgarh by winning seven prestigious honours at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Dealer Awards 2026. Competing with leading automobile dealerships from across the country, the Raipur-headquartered Group secured five Winner Awards and two Runner-Up honours, reaffirming its leadership in customer experience, dealership excellence, innovation, sustainability, and operational performance.

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Awards Won

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Dealer of the Year - Winner (GK Group)

Best Dealer Group - Winner (GK Group)

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Best Dealer - Wheeled Equipment - Winner (GK JCB)

Best Luxury Two-Wheeler Dealer - Winner (Honda BigWing)

Green Initiative - Winner (GK Group)

Big Dealer Award - Runner-Up (GK JCB & Om Autowheels)

Unique Initiative - Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) - Runner-Up (Om Autowheels)

The FADA Dealer Awards are among India's most prestigious recognitions in the automobile retail industry, honouring dealerships that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, sustainability, business performance, leadership, and operational excellence. Winning seven prestigious honours in a single edition reflects GK Group's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and adopting best practices across all its business verticals.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the Group, Mr. Punit Parwani, Director - GK Group, said:

"Winning seven prestigious honours at the FADA Dealer Awards 2026 is a proud milestone for GK Group and a matter of great pride for Chhattisgarh. These recognitions are the result of the trust of our more than 1.40 lakh customers, the unwavering support of our OEM partners and finance partners, and the hard work and dedication of our entire GK Group team. I sincerely thank every employee and stakeholder who has been a part of this journey. These awards inspire us to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences, driving innovation, and setting higher benchmarks in automobile retail."

The achievement is a proud moment not only for GK Group but also for Chhattisgarh, as a homegrown enterprise has earned national recognition on one of India's most prestigious platforms for automobile retail. These honours reflect the growing strength of Central India's automotive retail ecosystem and reinforce GK Group's commitment to representing the state with excellence while continuously raising industry standards.

About GK Group

Established in 1960, GK Group is one of Central India's leading automobile dealership groups. Headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Group operates across 42 locations in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, representing leading brands in two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and electric mobility through its businesses GK Honda, Honda BigWing, GK JCB, Om Autowheels, and GK Electric. With a dedicated workforce of over 1,260 employees, GK Group serves more than 1.40 lakh customers, driven by a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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