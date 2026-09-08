GL Bajaj Centre for Research and Incubation Receives AKTU Leader Incubator Award 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: GL Bajaj Centre for Research and Incubation (GLBCRI) at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management (GLBITM), Greater Noida, has been honoured with the AKTU Leader Incubator Award 2026 by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow.

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The award recognises GLBCRI’s work in strengthening innovation, entrepreneurship, startup incubation, and technology development. It marks a significant achievement for GLBITM and reflects the institution’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Innovation & Startup Ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

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The honour was presented at the AKTU Incubators Awards 2026 ceremony in the presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel. The event brought together representatives from government, academia, incubation centres and the innovation ecosystem.

AKTU Honours GLBCRI for Its Incubation and Innovation Work

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AKTU invited applications from university-affiliated incubation centres for the AKTU Incubators Awards 2026. The university selected the recipients on the basis of their work and achievements.

GLBCRI received the AKTU Leader Incubator Award 2026 as an acknowledgement of its continued focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. The centre has been working towards strengthening the startup ecosystem at a global level while supporting the development of technology-led ideas and entrepreneurial thinking.

The recognition highlights the importance of incubation centres in creating an enabling environment for innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. It also adds to GLBITM’s journey of advancing research, startup incubation and technology development through its institutional ecosystem.

In a recent achievement, eight startups incubated by the GL Bajaj Center for Research and Incubation received recognition and startup funding support through various startup grants at an event held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. The event was organised by U.P. Electronics Corporation Limited, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. With 145 startups currently incubated under GLBCRI, the recognition of these eight ventures further reflects GL Bajaj’s continued work towards supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and startup development.

For students, innovation and entrepreneurship have become important considerations while selecting an engineering institution. GLBITM’s continued work through GLBCRI reflects an academic environment relevant to those looking for the best BTech college in India, along with exposure to research and innovation opportunities.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Attends AKTU Incubators Awards 2026

The award ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries. These included the Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the Vice Chancellor of AKTU, Dr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Finance Officer and Registrar of AKTU, and Shri Himanshu Kaushik, IAS, Managing Director, UPLC.

Their presence at the ceremony highlighted the growing role of incubation centres in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh. The event also reflected the importance of collaboration between universities, government bodies, academic institutions and innovation-focused organisations.

The award received by GLBCRI stands as a recognition of the commitment shown by its team towards developing a culture that encourages innovation, technology development and entrepreneurial initiatives. It also provides an opportunity for the institute to strengthen its future efforts in these areas.

The achievement holds significance for the GLBITM community, including its students, faculty members, innovators, and teams associated with the incubation centre. It reinforces the value of sustained institutional support for ideas that can contribute to the larger startup ecosystem.

GLBITM Strengthens Its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Through the GL Bajaj Centre for Research and Incubation, GLBITM continues to focus on developing an ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-led growth. The centre’s work aligns with the wider need to create platforms that encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators to pursue their ideas.

The AKTU recognition adds another milestone to the institute’s efforts in the field of innovation and startup incubation. It highlights how academic institutions can contribute to the development of an ecosystem that connects learning, research, technology, and entrepreneurship.

GLBITM’s focus on these areas also adds to the academic and innovation landscape of Greater Noida. The institute’s work through GLBCRI supports the broader ecosystem associated with the top engineering colleges in Greater Noida, where innovation-oriented learning and entrepreneurship are increasingly becoming important areas of institutional focus.

As the centre moves forward, the award will serve as encouragement for the GLBCRI team to continue building on its work in technology development, startup incubation and entrepreneurship. The recognition also inspires the wider GLBITM community to participate more actively in innovation-led initiatives.

Leadership Congratulates GLBCRI and GLBITM Teams

On this achievement, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, and Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire team at GLBCRI and GLBITM.

The honour is a matter of pride for the institution and reflects the collective efforts of the teams involved in strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It also acts as an inspiration for the institute to continue working with greater dedication and energy in this field.

The AKTU Leader Incubator Award 2026 represents an important recognition of GLBCRI’s work and another meaningful milestone in GLBITM’s journey of achievements. It reinforces the institution’s continued attention towards research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology development.

The achievement also reflects the qualities that students often consider while evaluating the best private engineering college in Greater Noida. With GLBCRI at the centre of its innovation initiatives, GLBITM continues to encourage an academic environment that values research, entrepreneurship, and the development of new ideas.

As GLBITM and GLBCRI continue their work, the award will remain an encouragement for the entire community to contribute towards a stronger, more dynamic and innovation-driven future for Uttar Pradesh.

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