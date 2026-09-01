GL Bajaj Incubated Startups Receive Recognition and Funding Support in Lucknow

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New Delhi [India], September 1: The GL Bajaj Center for Research and Incubation has achieved a notable milestone, with eight of its incubated startups receiving recognition and startup funding support through various startup grants at an event held at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

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The achievement highlights the innovative work, entrepreneurial efforts, and growth potential of ventures supported through the startup incubation ecosystem at GL Bajaj Educational Institutions. It also reflects the institution's continued focus on research, startup development, mentorship, and opportunities that help emerging founders transform ideas into sustainable and scalable ventures.

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The event was organised by U.P. Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC), Government of Uttar Pradesh. It witnessed the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, along with senior government officials, technology leaders, and academic representatives.

Eight GL Bajaj Incubated Startups Receive Recognition

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The startups recognised at the event were SCS Universal Tech Private Limited, Egghead Private Limited, Vector Force Nine Private Limited, SolutionAI Private Limited, NeuraXion Labs Private Limited, Mali Kaka India Private Limited, PHSI Technologies and Research Private Limited, and Vishvaksenah Herbs and Aromatic Pvt. Ltd.

The recognition and funding support acknowledge the work of these incubated startups and the entrepreneurial efforts of their founders and teams. It also reflects the role of a structured incubation environment in helping innovators access guidance, mentorship, and growth-oriented opportunities.

For startups in their early and developing stages, institutional support can play an important role in creating the right environment for innovation. By encouraging founders to pursue ideas with focus and direction, the GL Bajaj Center for Research and Incubation seeks to support ventures that can develop meaningful and scalable solutions.

The achievement of the eight startups at Lok Bhawan adds to the growing contribution of GL Bajaj towards innovation and enterprise-building. It demonstrates how academic institutions can support entrepreneurship by linking research, innovation initiatives, mentorship, and startup development opportunities.

Lucknow Event Highlights Uttar Pradesh Startup Ecosystem

The UPLC-organised event brought together representatives from government, technology, academia, and the startup community. The presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, senior government officials, technology leaders, and academic representatives highlighted the importance of encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives across the state.

For GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, the recognition of eight ventures represents a meaningful moment in its ongoing efforts to build a strong ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship. The institution continues to encourage emerging founders and innovators by offering an environment where ideas can be nurtured through incubation support, mentorship, innovation initiatives, and opportunities for growth.

This approach reflects GL Bajaj's commitment to creating opportunities beyond classroom learning. While students and aspiring founders increasingly look for institutions that combine academic development with practical exposure, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship have become important elements of their educational journey.

Searches for the best engineering college in India often reflect this growing interest in institutions that offer opportunities for students and innovators to explore ideas beyond conventional academics. At GL Bajaj, the focus on research and startup incubation supports this larger objective by encouraging learners and founders to engage with innovation-driven opportunities.

Similarly, discussions around top private colleges in India increasingly include the role of research, mentorship, industry-oriented exposure, and entrepreneurship support. GL Bajaj's continued efforts through its incubation ecosystem underline its commitment to fostering an environment where innovative thinking and startup development can grow alongside education.

GL Bajaj Leadership Appreciates Startup Founders

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions (Greater Noida and Mathura), congratulated the founders and teams of the recognised startups. He appreciated their contribution to the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The acknowledgement reflects the importance of encouraging founders who are working to develop their ventures through innovation and entrepreneurial effort. Their recognition at the Lucknow event highlights the growth potential of startups supported through the GL Bajaj incubation ecosystem.

Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions (Greater Noida and Mathura), also congratulated the startups and reaffirmed GL Bajaj's commitment to promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and technology-driven startups.

The leadership's support reinforces GL Bajaj's focus on enabling emerging entrepreneurs and innovators. Through its efforts, the institution aims to create opportunities that help founders explore new ideas, access structured support, and work towards developing sustainable ventures.

Strengthening Research, Incubation and Entrepreneurship at GL Bajaj

The achievement reflects the growing role of the GL Bajaj Center for Research and Incubation in supporting entrepreneurs through a structured startup incubation ecosystem. The Centre aims to provide an enabling environment where innovative ideas can be nurtured and transformed into sustainable and scalable ventures.

Through incubation support, mentorship, innovation initiatives, and opportunities for growth, GL Bajaj continues to encourage startup development among emerging founders and innovators. This focus helps strengthen a culture where research, entrepreneurial thinking, and innovation can work together.

The recognition of the eight startups further strengthens GL Bajaj's contribution to the Uttar Pradesh startup ecosystem. It highlights the institution's vision of empowering entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions with meaningful impact.

As GL Bajaj continues to promote research, startup incubation, mentorship, and technology-driven startups, it remains focused on enabling founders and innovators to pursue ideas with purpose. The recognition received by these eight ventures represents an encouraging step in that continuing journey of innovation, entrepreneurship, and meaningful growth.

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