GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management Hosts India-Africa Food Security, Agri Trade & Investment Summit 2026 in Greater Noida

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9: The India-Africa Food Security, Agri Trade & Investment Summit 2026 was inaugurated at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, bringing together representatives from more than 30 African countries, diplomats, government officials, scientists, agricultural experts, industry leaders and academic stakeholders.

Advertisement

Organised by the International Trade & Delegation Federation of Chambers (ITDFC) under the theme “Partnering for Prosperity, Nourishing Future Generations,” the summit focused on strengthening India-Africa cooperation across food security, agriculture, technology, trade and sustainable development. The event also highlighted the importance of stronger institutional and academic collaboration in addressing emerging challenges across the agricultural and food sectors.

Advertisement

The summit witnessed the participation of Dr Alka Rao, Director, CSIR IMTECH, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India; H.E. Mrs Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner, Republic of Seychelles; H.E. Mrs Ildjima Badda Mallot, Ambassador, Republic of Chad; H.E. Mr Raymond Serge Balé, Ambassador, Republic of Congo; and H.E. Dr Malemda Kamele, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Republic of Togo.

Discussions focused on seeds and agricultural research, biotechnology, rice, grains and pulses, soil health, irrigation, fertilisers, AgriTech, climate-smart agriculture, food processing, value addition, trade corridors, supply chains, e-commerce and investment opportunities.

Advertisement

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of international collaboration.

Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, emphasised the importance of global exposure, knowledge exchange and international partnerships for students and academia.

GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida, served as the Academic Partner for the summit, supporting the platform for international knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Mr. Syed Areesh Hussain, CEO, ITDFC, said that the summit strengthens the bridge between India and Africa, with food security serving as a foundation for prosperity and partnerships serving as the foundation for food security.

The summit also announced the Asian-Africa Seed Trade & Innovation Summit 2027, which will focus on seed trade, agricultural innovation, technology, research and investment for resilient food systems across Asia and Africa.

The summit highlighted the growing importance of India- Africa economic diplomacy and stronger B2B, B2G, and institutional partnerships, contributing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 and global food and nutrition security.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)