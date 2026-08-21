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New Delhi [India], August 21: G. L. Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management celebrated India's 80th Independence Day at its Greater Noida campus, bringing together students, faculty, institutional leadership, and three distinguished alumni who returned to address the gathering on their professional journeys since graduating from the institute.

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The celebration was attended by Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura; Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura; Dr. Manas Kumar Mishra, Director; Mr. Mahaveer Singh Naruka, Dean, Student Welfare; and the Heads of all Departments, alongside students and staff who gathered for the occasion.

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Alumni Return as Chief Guest and Guests of Honour

Sonam Chaudhary, a 2010 B.Tech CSE graduate of the institute and Wing Commander (Retd.) in the Indian Air Force, attended as the Chief Guest. She currently serves as Director, Cybersecurity, at American Express. Addressing students, she spoke about discipline, continuous learning, leadership, and the responsible use of technology, drawing on a career that moved from active military service to a senior corporate role in cybersecurity, a trajectory institutional leaders pointed to as an example of the varied paths open to engineering graduates.

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Aditya Panwar, a 2011 B.Tech IT graduate now serving as Chief Growth Officer at Salestech Limited in London, and Mr. Pankaj K. Bansal, a 2011 B.Tech EEE graduate and Regional Head for the Middle East & Africa region at Energy Efficiency Services Limited, joined the event as Guests of Honour. Both addressed the students, sharing insights from their careers and encouraging them to build strong technical and professional skills, stay adaptable in changing industries, and make the most of the opportunities available to them after graduation.

Careers Spanning Defence, Technology and Energy

The three alumni's career paths spanning national service, cybersecurity, global sales leadership, and energy efficiency consulting illustrated the breadth of sectors that engineering graduates from the institute have gone on to work in. Their interactions with students touched on recurring themes of professional growth, continuous learning, and staying committed to long-term goals, ideas that ran through all three addresses despite the differences in their fields.

For students still weighing their options, sessions like this one offer a practical counterpoint to marketing material: direct testimony from people who sat in the same classrooms and later built careers in defence services, multinational finance, international business development and clean-energy consulting. Institutional leadership used the occasion to encourage current students to reflect on their own role in the country's progress, tying the Independence Day theme directly to the professional choices ahead of them.

Education, Alumni Networks, and the Search for a BTech College

Engineering education in Greater Noida has increasingly leaned on alumni engagement to connect current students with real-world career outcomes, and events built around national occasions have become a common format for that engagement across the sector. For an institution that comes up when prospective students search for the best engineering college in India, occasions like this one give the institute a chance to point to outcomes beyond admissions numbers; in this case, alumni now working in cybersecurity, defence, international sales leadership, and energy efficiency.

Search interest among prospective students and parents in the region often centres on practical questions: placement outcomes, faculty quality, and what graduates go on to do. Institutes that feature in searches for the best BTech college in India with good placements are frequently the ones that can point to alumni trajectories as evidence, rather than relying solely on institutional claims. GL Bajaj's Independence Day event, built around three such trajectories, fits that pattern, even as the source material makes no independently verified ranking claim about the institute's standing.

The broader Delhi NCR region hosts a large number of private engineering colleges, and students comparing options for the best engineering college in India for BTech often weigh alumni outcomes alongside academic infrastructure. Similarly, searches for the best college for engineering studies in India and for top private colleges in India tend to surface institutions that maintain visible, ongoing alumni relationships of the kind demonstrated at this event.

A Message Tying National Pride to Student Aspirations

The celebration connected the occasion of Independence Day to the aspirations of the student body, with institutional leaders and faculty framing the presence of alumni as a reminder of the role education plays in preparing graduates to contribute to the country through knowledge, innovation, leadership, and responsible action. The presence of the three alumni also reinforced the institute's ongoing ties with its graduate community. Organisers noted that direct interactions of this kind give current students exposure to career trajectories they might not otherwise encounter on campus.

The event concluded with a message centred on patriotism, professional excellence, and a shared responsibility toward building the country's future, closing out a day that combined a national commemoration with a practical, career-oriented conversation between GL Bajaj's alumni and its current student body.

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