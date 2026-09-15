GL Bajaj Student Secures Second Runner-Up Position at Women Who Master Hackathon 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management (GLBITM), Greater Noida, has announced the achievement of Mridul Singh Soam, a fourth-year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student, who secured the Second Runner-Up position at the Women Who Master Hackathon 2026.

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The hackathon, organised by Aspire For Her and Logitech, was a women-only Generative AI hackathon that brought together innovators from across India to develop solutions for real-world challenges related to women’s empowerment. The event also earned a Guinness World Records title for the largest women-only generative AI hackathon conducted across multiple venues.

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Mridul competed among 115 finalists who reached the Grand Finale at the Logitech headquarters. Her achievement reflects her creativity, technical understanding, and problem-solving ability on a national platform focused on emerging technology and innovation.

Women Who Master Hackathon 2026 Sets a Guinness World Record

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The Women Who Master Hackathon 2026 drew more than 129K applications from across the country, indicating the growing interest of young women in technology, innovation and Generative AI. The initiative focused on encouraging participants to build solutions around real-world challenges related to women’s empowerment.

The hackathon created a global milestone when it received a Guinness World Records title for the largest women-only Generative AI hackathon held across multiple venues. A total of 1,712 participants took part in the event.

Following the selection process, 115 finalists from different parts of India advanced to the Grand Finale at the Logitech headquarters. The finalists demonstrated their technical skills, creativity, and ability to develop solutions through Generative AI.

Mridul Singh Soam’s Second Runner-Up position stands out as a notable achievement for GLBITM. It reflects her ability to perform in a competitive setting that brought together participants working with emerging technologies and innovation-focused ideas.

GL Bajaj Student Demonstrates Generative AI and Problem-Solving Skills

The achievement highlights the role of hackathons and technical competitions in helping students apply classroom knowledge to practical challenges. Such platforms allow students to explore new technologies, collaborate with peers, and strengthen their ability to approach complex problems with creativity and confidence.

At GLBITM, students participate in hackathons, technical competitions, projects, and industry-led initiatives that provide practical exposure beyond conventional academic learning. These experiences help students develop a deeper understanding of fields such as Generative AI and prepare them to engage with technology-driven challenges.

For learners seeking the best BTech college in India, opportunities for practical learning, technology exposure, and competitive participation are increasingly important. Mridul’s achievement demonstrates how students can apply their academic learning through national-level innovation platforms.

The Women Who Master Hackathon 2026 encouraged participants to develop a solution-builder mindset. Its focus on women in technology, Generative AI, and real-world problem-solving gave participants an opportunity to challenge themselves and explore the wider possibilities of technology.

GL Bajaj Leadership Congratulates Mridul Singh Soam

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida and Mathura, congratulated Mridul Singh Soam on her achievement and appreciated her efforts in representing the institution on a national platform.

He highlighted the importance of providing students with opportunities that encourage innovation, creativity, confidence, and practical learning. Such experiences help students gain exposure to emerging fields while developing the ability to work on meaningful challenges.

Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida and Mathura, also congratulated Mridul on securing the Second Runner-Up position. He emphasised the importance of developing future-ready skills among students.

He noted that hackathons provide students with an opportunity to work on real-world problems, test their ideas, and build meaningful solutions through collaboration and innovation. These platforms encourage students to push their boundaries and strengthen the skills required for an evolving technology landscape.

GLBITM Encourages Future-Ready Learning and Innovation

As a GL Bajaj engineering college, GLBITM continues to encourage students to participate in technology-driven competitions and develop practical capabilities beyond the classroom. The institution focuses on creating opportunities where students can collaborate, strengthen their technical understanding, and engage with emerging technologies.

The institute’s focus on innovation, academic development, practical learning, and industry exposure contributes to the academic ecosystem associated with the top engineering colleges in Greater Noida. Student achievements at national platforms demonstrate the value of combining academic learning with hands-on problem-solving experiences.

Mridul’s achievement also reflects GLBITM’s “Find Your Spark” philosophy, which encourages students to identify their potential, challenge boundaries, and turn their ideas into meaningful outcomes. By participating in hackathons and innovation-led initiatives, students can develop greater confidence in their ability to create, learn, and contribute.

For students evaluating the best private engineering college in Greater Noida, exposure to innovation, technology competitions, and real-world learning can be an important part of their academic journey. GLBITM continues to provide platforms that encourage students to explore such opportunities and build skills for the future.

Mridul Singh Soam’s Second Runner-Up position at the Women Who Master Hackathon 2026 is a proud moment for the GL Bajaj community. The achievement adds to the institution’s ongoing efforts to encourage innovation, practical learning, and the development of future-ready technology skills among its students.

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