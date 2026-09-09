Gladful Expands into Everyday Sauces and Spreads with New Tomato Ketchup

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Ketchup is one of the most frequently used accompaniments in Indian households, particularly for families with children. From breakfast and lunchboxes to snacks and everyday meals, it is a familiar staple on the family table. Recognising the opportunity to rethink an everyday category through a better ingredient approach, Gladful has launched its new Tomato Ketchup, made with 33% real tomatoes and Kachi Khand instead of refined sugar, the new ketchup brings together the taste kids love with an ingredient approach parents can feel better about.

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Made with 33% tomato paste, Gladful Tomato Ketchup is sweetened with Kachi Khand instead of refined sugar and contains no preservatives, added colours or added flavours. The result is a thick, rich and tomato-forward ketchup designed to retain the familiar tangy-sweet taste children enjoy.

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At the heart of the launch is a simple consumer tension: children want the taste they know and love, while parents are increasingly paying attention to what goes into everyday foods. Gladful’s approach is to improve an existing staple without asking families to compromise on taste or convenience.

“The idea behind our ketchup is simple. We don’t want children to feel like they are compromising on taste, and we don’t want parents to compromise on the ingredients they choose for their families. Ketchup is already a part of everyday eating, so we wanted to rethink it with an ingredient approach parents can feel better about,” said Parul Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Gladful.

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The launch also marks an important step in Gladful’s evolution towards becoming a broader kids’ breakfast and tiffin brand. Having expanded into chocolate spreads, ketchup takes the brand further into the savoury side of the sauces and spreads category, while adding a presence in a high-frequency, everyday consumption category.

The ketchup has a deliberately simple ingredient list: water, tomato paste (33%), Kachi Khand, salt, tapioca starch, fruit pectin, vinegar, ginger powder, garlic powder, onion powder, spices and condiments. That is the complete ingredient list, with no preservatives, added colours or added flavours.

With the launch, Gladful continues to build on a simple belief: everyday foods deserve better ingredients too.

Product: Gladful Tomato Ketchup

Pack Size: 320g

MRP: ₹200

Key Highlights: 33% real tomatoes | Sweetened with Kachi Khand | No refined sugar | No preservatives | No added colours | No added flavours

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