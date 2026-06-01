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New Delhi [India], June 1: Setting a new benchmark for corporate excellence, Gleestar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. proudly won the prestigious 'India's Most Reliable Jewellery Brand for Purity & Trust' award at the highly anticipated Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, a premier business recognition organisation, this magnificent award ceremony was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together the nation's most influential entrepreneurs, visionaries, and industry leaders under one glamorous roof. Adding an unparalleled layer of prestige and star power to the evening, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and renowned Actor, presided over the gala as the Chief Guest. Her presence shone a well-deserved spotlight on remarkable enterprises like Gleestar that are driving India's economic growth. Watch the Award Video Here! Taking the stage to celebrate innovation and integrity, she felicitated the outstanding achievers whose dedication continues to transform the dynamic corporate landscape.

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Standing out among a highly competitive array of industry stalwarts, Gleestar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. was officially announced as the definitive winner, prompting thunderous applause from the elite audience. Representing the organisation's remarkable journey and steadfast commitment to excellence, Abu Said Mondal, CMD, and Manas Roy, CEO, proudly stepped onto the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the company. Gleestar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. has rapidly emerged as a beacon of unmatched craftsmanship and uncompromised quality in the retail jewellery sector. Driven by a powerful philosophy--"Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life"--the company offers an exquisite range of beautifully crafted gold and imitation jewellery that perfectly balances traditional artistry with modern elegance. With a robust franchise model and an expanding footprint, they have successfully cultivated a vast, loyal consumer base across India. Their rigorous quality control standards, transparent business practices, and relentless dedication to customer satisfaction have solidified their reputation as a hallmark of aesthetic brilliance and steadfast reliability in the highly competitive Indian jewellery market.

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Upon receiving the highly coveted title of India's Most Reliable Jewellery Brand for Purity & Trust, the leadership duo expressed their profound gratitude and shared an inspiring roadmap for the organisation's gleaming future. "Accepting this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a brilliant reflection of the unwavering trust our customers place in our craftsmanship and ethical standards," remarked Abu Said Mondal, CMD, and Manas Roy, CEO, in a joint statement of immense pride. "In an industry where authenticity and transparency are paramount, being recognised as India's Most Reliable Jewellery Brand for Purity & Trust validates our relentless pursuit of perfection. This award is dedicated to our incredibly talented artisans, our dedicated staff, and our ever-growing network of franchise partners who work tirelessly to ensure every ornament we create brings joy and value to our patrons. We remain deeply energised by this honour and are fully committed to innovating our designs while preserving the golden legacy of purity that defines our brand."

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The monumental success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further underscores the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose unyielding dedication to acknowledging corporate brilliance has made these awards a highly coveted pinnacle of success across sectors. Over the years, Brand Empower's meticulously curated award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous and esteemed legacy, having been graced in earlier editions by an illustrious lineup of iconic celebrities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The triumphant execution and expansive scale of this year's grand event were seamlessly supported by a robust network of prominent sponsors and partners. The spectacular ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and prominently Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's massive digital footprint was expertly amplified by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the highly impactful community outreach orchestrated by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, strategic industry networking was powered by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being initiatives were championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and progressive retail growth solutions were backed by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

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