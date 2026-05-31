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Home / Business / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ revenue rises 15.8% YoY to Rs 3,770.6 crore in Q4 FY26

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ revenue rises 15.8% YoY to Rs 3,770.6 crore in Q4 FY26

The consolidated revenue was at Rs 1,698.25 crore, recording a YoY growth of 27.5 per cent by March 31, 2026

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:51 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Glenmark Pharma's Q4 FY26 revenue rose 15.8% YoY to Rs 3,770.6 crore. (ANI file)
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals revenue from operations jumped 15.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,770.6 crore from Rs 3,256.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, fueled by increased margins across all of business sectors and robust operational performance.

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The company’s India business delivered strong outperformance in secondary sales, growing at 1.5x the IPM growth and ranking as the 2nd fastest-growing company among the top 15 companies in FY26, as per IQVIA.

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EBITDA increased 35.9 per cent to Rs 762.6 crore from Rs 561.1 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded to 20.2 per cent from 17.2 per cent.

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Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was at Rs 301.3 crore with PAT margin of 7.6 per cent.

The pharmaceutical major accelerated its oncology business expansion in India and emerging markets through the in-licensing of commercial rights for Trastuzumab Rezetecan from Hengrui Pharma and Aumolertinib from Hansoh Pharma.

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Further, the Glenmark’s consolidated revenue was at Rs 1,698.25 crore, recording a YoY growth of 27.5 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2026. PAT for the year ended March 31, 2026, was at Rs 1,362 crores, with PAT margin of 7.8 per cent.

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, the FY26 has been a defining year in company’s evolution. The firm delivered strong business performance while making meaningful progress against the strategic priorities that will shape company’s future.

“During the year, we expanded our portfolio of differentiated products including the successful launches of key generic respiratory products in the US which demonstrates continued expertise in our core therapeutic areas,” Saldanha.

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