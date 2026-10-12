Global AI Labs Unveils Private Beta of One-Stop AI Content Platform Featuring More Than 150 Tools for Content Creation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Global AI Labs has announced the launch of its private beta, introducing a one-stop, AI-powered content ecosystem designed to bring every stage of content production, from script to delivery, onto a single platform. Bringing together more than 150 AI tools, the platform is being built to connect content creation and production workflows with intellectual property management and monetisation, with every approval logged and consent recorded for the use of an individual’s likeness. Developed over the past year, Global AI Labs aims to give businesses, service partners and creators an integrated environment to create, manage and deliver content.

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The company was founded by Kartick Nishandar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Arjun Singgh Baran, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer and Vikrant Nishandar, Co-Founder and Investing Partner. It launches with a 25-member team and plans to expand to 100 people during its first phase of growth. Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran are also founders of GSEAMS Productions (Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions) that is currently valued at 30 million dollars.

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Through the private beta, Global AI Labs is inviting businesses, service partners and creators to experience the technology through guided platform walkthroughs. These sessions will offer participants an opportunity to explore its capabilities, discuss potential applications for their content requirements and identify opportunities for collaboration ahead of the broader service launch targeted for January 2027.

The company’s broader ecosystem includes AI Content Studio, Mission Control, The Studio, The Vault and The Playground. Together, these form part of its roadmap to support the content lifecycle, from creation and production to IP management and monetisation. The Studio is scheduled to launch in January 2027 as part of the next phase of the rollout.

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Kartick Nishandar, Founder and CEO, Global AI Labs, said, “Access to AI tools is only one part of the equation. For a business creating content, the larger question is how those capabilities fit into the way it develops, produces, manages and earns from its work. We have spent the past year building Global AI Labs- One-Stop AI Powered Content Ecosystem around that question. The private beta is our invitation to businesses and creators to experience the platform and explore where it can serve their needs.”

Arjun Singgh Baran, Co-Founder and COO, Global AI Labs, said, “In content production, an idea has to move through people, processes and several stages of execution before it reaches an audience. That is the operational reality we are building for. Through the guided walkthroughs, we want to understand what service partners and creators need from the platform and where it could fit into their existing workflows. Those conversations will help shape our priorities as we prepare for the January rollout and grow the team.”

Vikrant Nishandar, Co-founder and Investing Partner, Global AI Labs, said, “Integrating more than 150 AI tools is a starting point. The product challenge is making those capabilities work together in a way that is useful to someone with a specific content task. Our focus is on how users navigate the platform and apply its capabilities within a workflow. The private beta will help us assess that experience with service partners and creators, and use their feedback to guide further development.”

The private beta marks a milestone in Global AI Labs’ plans for a broader commercial rollout, with an outlook spanning India, APAC and international markets. As it prepares for its January 2027 service launch, the company is seeking to build relationships with businesses, service partners and creators interested in exploring AI across the content lifecycle.

For private beta access, guided walkthroughs, service partnerships and enquiries, write to https://globalailabs.ai/

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