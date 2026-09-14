DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Global AI stocks slide as tech leaders call for a slower development of superintelligence 

Global AI stocks slide as tech leaders call for a slower development of superintelligence 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Global artificial intelligence-linked stocks came under sharp selling pressure on Monday after leaders of major AI companies called for a more measured pace of development, citing concerns regarding the risks associated with increasingly powerful artificial systems and the potential consequences of unchecked progress.

Shares of SoftBank, which owns about 13 per cent of OpenAI, fell over 11 per cent on Monday. South Korea's benchmark index Kospi, home to major suppliers of AI chip stocks, dropped nearly 4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 1 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 futures index pointed to a 1.3 per cent lower opening for the US tech-heavy index.

Advertisement

The sell-off followed an essay published over the weekend by Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, calling on leading AI companies to coordinate on the pace of development and prioritise safety. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and SpaceX founder Elon Musk expressed agreement with the broader argument.

Advertisement

The renewed focus on AI threats also comes amid recent resignations and departures of AI researchers, adding to investor concerns about the risks surrounding the development of increasingly advanced systems. The debate has intensified as companies compete to build superintelligence while facing growing scrutiny from governments, researchers and the public.

The market reaction was particularly severe among companies supplying the infrastructure for the AI boom. Kioxia, a NAND flash memory chipmaker, fell more than 6 per cent, while SK Hynix declined 5.8 per cent. Samsung Electronics dropped 3.5 per cent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest chipmaker, lost 1.2 per cent during early hours of trading on Monday.

Advertisement

AI infrastructure stocks had been among the strongest performers in global markets this year. Chip-led indices in South Korea and Taiwan had gained about 60 per cent so far in 2026, making them vulnerable to profit-taking and a reassessment of the sector's growth outlook.

Investors across countries will remain cautious due to the growing tension between the commercial push to accelerate AI development and the need to address its safety, economic and societal risks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts