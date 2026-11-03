Global Artivism Month is Underway: Artists and Activists Worldwide are Invited to Take Part Until Human Rights Day

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 3: Global Artivism Month is now underway. Running until 10 December 2026, the Global South and Global Majority-led mobilization invites artists, activists, cultural practitioners, schools, community groups, organizations and movements to use the power of arts and culture to advance social, economic and environmental justice.

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Launched by the Global Artivism Movement, Global Artivism Month is a 40-day worldwide mobilization designed to connect locally rooted creative actions under one shared global identity. It aims to make visible the many acts of creativity, resistance and imagination already taking place in communities around the world, bringing them together as part of a broader movement for justice and a thriving planet.

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Participation is free and open, and submissions are received every day until the month closes on Human Rights Day. No one is asked to create something new. People are invited to bring what they already make, do it where they already are, and connect it to something the whole world can see.

Global Artivism Month Hub: https://globalartivismmonth.org/

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“For too long, those of us working for social and environmental justice have often spoken primarily to people’s heads, while failing to reach their hearts, bodies, souls and imaginations,” said Kumi Naidoo, co-founder of the Global Artivism Movement, former Secretary-General of Amnesty International and former Executive Director of Greenpeace International. “Facts and policy matter enormously, but people do not build movements on facts alone.”

Three Ways To Take Part

Put yourself on the map. Artists, collectives, organizations and movements can add themselves to the Global Artivism Month map, making their work and their demands visible to audiences, allies and partners around the world.

Share your event. Performances, exhibitions, workshops, gatherings and any form of cultural expression taking place during the month can be added to an international calendar, amplifying their reach and inviting more people to join in.

Share your art. Artworks and creations in any language and form can be submitted to be shown to the world as part of the Global Artivism Mosaic, a growing collective record of cultural action. Contributed works are always credited.

Participation form: https://form.jotform.com/262294214279057

Contributions also feed the Daily Dispatch, an editorial newsletter published every day of the month, and the Sunrise Relay, which follows the turning of the Earth to spotlight initiatives, artists and events region by region over the course of the month.

View the Global Artivism Month film at: https://www.instagram.com/p/De9m4GdTFpT/

Forty Days, Many Struggles

The 40 days coincide with a concentration of global moments for justice and solidarity, including COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye (9 to 20 November), the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (25 November to 10 December), the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (29 November), World AIDS Day (1 December) and Human Rights Day (10 December).

“The creative work needed to change our societies is already happening everywhere,” said Natalia Mallo, Global Artivism Month Specialist. “Our role is not to tell communities what to create. It is to help connect what they are already doing, make it visible and enable people working in very different places to recognize themselves as part of a shared movement.”

In its inaugural year, Global Artivism Month aims to reach more than 100 countries and their participating organizations, collectives, networks and community spaces. Its premise is simple: art is not decoration added after the “real” work of social change has been done. Culture itself is power.

For more information visit:

* Participation form: https://form.jotform.com/262294214279057

* Global Artivism Month Hub: https://globalartivismmonth.org/

* Learn more about Global Artivism: www.globalartivism.org

* Social Media: @globalartivism

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