DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Global beauty and personal care e-commerce market set to surge 50% to USD 339 bn by 2029: Report

Global beauty and personal care e-commerce market set to surge 50% to USD 339 bn by 2029: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The global beauty and personal care e-commerce market is expected to grow by nearly 50 per cent over the next five years, according to data highlighted in a report by DIGITAL & TRENDS.

Advertisement

The report showed a steady rise in online sales in the beauty and personal care sector from 2018 and forecasts continued growth until 2029.

In 2018, the total market revenue stood at USD 115.23 billion. This number has steadily increased over the years. In 2019, the revenue rose to USD 132.6 billion, and in 2020 it further climbed to USD 166.06 billion. The upward trend continued in 2021, reaching USD 201.66 billion.

Advertisement

Although there was a slight dip in 2022 to USD 196.56 billion, the market quickly recovered, rising to USD 227.26 billion in 2024.

For 2025, the report projects revenue of USD 257.54 billion. The growth is expected to continue with revenues of USD 327.22 billion in 2028.

Advertisement

By 2029, the market is forecasted to touch USD 338.93 billion, marking a nearly 50 per cent jump from 2024 levels.

Segment-wise, the report mentioned that the largest contribution comes from personal care, followed by cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, and beauty tech.

The data from the report showed that personal care dominates the market share across all years, while beauty tech is the smallest but gradually increasing segment.

The report also noted that developed nations have the highest online traffic in the beauty and cosmetics industry for 2024.

The United States leads with 20.1 per cent traffic share, followed by Japan at 14.3 per cent, Brazil at 5.2 per cent, and Russia at 5.1 per cent. Other countries on the list include the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, India, France, and Canada.

India holds a 3.6 per cent share of global traffic, with year-on-year growth of 2.7 per cent.

Although India's traffic share is lower than some countries, its consistent growth shows the increasing popularity of online beauty and personal care shopping in the country.

The overall market outlook remained strong, with rising digital adoption, growing product variety, and improved access contributing to this steady growth trend. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts