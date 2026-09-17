Global Beverage Brand 'MALAYALI' Achieves Rare 100% Award-Winning Portfolio Recognition

MUMBAI, India, WARSAW, Poland, and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polish-origin beverage brand MALAYALI Beer has received World Beer Award recognition for every product in its portfolio. At the 2026 World Beer Awards, MALAYALI Power received Silver in the Strong Beer category, while MALAYALI Habibi 0.0% received Silver in the No & Low Alcohol category and an additional Silver for packaging design.

The 2026 recognition follows Gold for MALAYALI Lager and Bronze for MALAYALI Non-Alcoholic at the 2025 World Beer Awards. This makes Malayali the youngest beer brand to ever achieve this feat, having all the products in their portfolio recognised with a World Beer Award in just 4 years since inception.

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Key Achievements: • MALAYALI Lager - Gold, World Beer Awards 2025 • MALAYALI Non-Alcoholic - Bronze, World Beer Awards 2025 • MALAYALI Power - Silver, World Beer Awards 2026 • MALAYALI Habibi 0.0% - Silver, World Beer Awards 2026 • MALAYALI Habibi 0.0% packaging design - Silver, World Beer Awards 2026 From Supply Chain Crisis to Global Shelves Founded four years ago by Chandramohan Nallur and Sargheve Sukumaran, MALAYALI Beer originated from an unexpected supply-chain disruption in Europe that led the founders to experiment with brewing.

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Combining European hops with Indian rice flakes, they developed a hybrid brew designed for smooth and accessible drinking.

"Three years ago, we could never have imagined that an idea starting almost accidentally would lead us here," said Chandramohan Nallur. "This recognition validates our strategy to build a versatile portfolio catering to different lifestyle choices and drinking occasions." The MALAYALI name honours Kerala and its global diaspora, the team has built the products to compete internationally without compromising their roots.

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Global Distribution and Travel Retail Expansion MALAYALI Beer is now distributed across 25 countries worldwide, with a presence across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The company has entered international travel retail, securing listings across three major airport duty-free locations, including availability in the Muscat International Airport business lounge. Competing in airport retail requires products to deliver immediate visual and taste appeal to diverse international audiences. The traction achieved by MALAYALI Beer demonstrates how a culturally rooted brand can maintain a distinctive identity while standing alongside established international names on global shelves.

In the Middle East, partnerships with regional retail entities such as LuLu Group have opened shelf space for MALAYALI Habibi 0.0%, the brand's zero-alcohol malt beverage, and Adipoli, its tropical hydration drink.

Zero-Alcohol, Zero-Sugar Innovation One of the most forward-looking products in the portfolio is MALAYALI Habibi 0.0%, a zero-alcohol, zero-sugar formulation developed for consumers seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages.

According to the company, Habibi is the second beer brand globally to launch a zero-sugar, zero-alcohol variant. Rather than treating zero-alcohol innovation as a short-term trend, MALAYALI Beer sees the category as an important part of the future of modern lifestyle drinking.

A Distinct Identity on the World Stage At a time when many emerging brands attempt to make themselves universally international, MALAYALI Beer has taken the opposite approach by embracing its cultural story. From its bold visual identity to its ingredient choices, the brand continues to highlight its heritage while maintaining international brewing standards.

The result is a portfolio that combines an Indian-origin identity with products developed for increasingly diverse global consumers, from traditional beer drinkers to those seeking stronger beers and zero-alcohol alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions What awards has MALAYALI Beer won? MALAYALI Beer has received World Beer Award recognition across its portfolio in 2025 and 2026, including Gold, Bronze and Silver awards.

What is MALAYALI Habibi 0.0%? MALAYALI Habibi 0.0% is a zero-alcohol, zero-sugar malt beverage.

How many countries is MALAYALI Beer distributed across? MALAYALI Beer is distributed across 25 countries worldwide.

Website: www.malayali.rocks Instagram: @malayali.rocks About Hexagon Spirits International Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, Hexagon Spirits International is a global alcobev and beverage company founded by Indian entrepreneurs Chandramohan Nallur and Sargheve Sukumaran.

The company manages a multi-category portfolio of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and functional beverages, including its award-winning MALAYALI Beer range and Adipoli. Operating across 25 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Hexagon Spirits International continues to expand across international travel retail, duty-free locations and global retail chains.

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