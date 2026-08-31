Global Business Achievers Awards 2026: Celebrating Visionary Leaders and Businesses

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New Delhi [India], August 31: Corporate Connect Magazine proudly presents the "Global Business Achievers Awards 2026", August edition, recognising visionary entrepreneurs, business leaders, and high-performing companies delivering excellence across industries.

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In an era where innovation, resilience and customer-centricity shape business success, this honour celebrates organisations, showcasing leadership, tech advancement and a commitment to creating notable impact.

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At Corporate Connect, we always spotlight inspiring business journeys and share stories that encourage innovation. Through our editorial feature, we honour organisations that not only achieve success but also create lasting value for customers, communities and their specific domains.

"The Global Business Achievers Awards 2026'' honours companies and leaders who are continuously raising the industry benchmarks. We are delighted to recognise the distinguished awardees for their contributions and congratulate them on this well-deserved honour.

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ABK Imports Pvt Ltd

Anand Pittie & Kushal Pittie (Directors)

India's Trusted Partner for Pet Care & Grooming Products - 2026

Established in 2010, ABK Imports is a trusted name in India's pet care industry, bringing 40+ international brands to the Indian market, including reputed names such as Andis, Aeolus, Hydra and Bio-Groom, alongside its growing portfolio of in-house brands including Chip Chops, Pawpaya, Kittos and Dogaholic. Serving veterinarians, groomers, retailers, distributors and pet entrepreneurs nationwide, ABK goes beyond distribution by helping businesses set up, expand and strengthen their pet ventures. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning pet food, grooming, accessories and professional solutions, ABK is equipped to fulfil virtually every requirement of a modern pet business. Led by brothers duo Anand Pittie and Kushal Pittie, ABK continues to expand market access, build strong pet brands and contribute to the growth and professionalisation of India's evolving pet care ecosystem.

Ashwamedh Infotech Pvt Ltd

Dhananjay Gangal, Executive Director

Kamlesh Kapadia, Managing Consultant

Vivek Kini, Managing Director

Excellence in Custom Software Development & Enterprise Solutions- 2026

Founded in 1998, Ashwamedh Infotech Pvt Ltd has established itself as a trusted technology industries. Under the leadership of Dhananjay Gangal, Kamlesh Kapadia, and Vivek Kini, the company has built a strong reputation for developing scalable, customer-centric solutions that enhance operational efficiency and business productivity. With a people-first approach, continuopartner, delivering custom software development, enterprise solutions, payroll, HR automation, and business process digitalisation for organisations across diverse us innovation, and a commitment to solving real business challenges through technology, Ashwamedh Infotech continues to empower enterprises on their digital transformation journey.

Bagla Group

Ashok Pathak, Director Marketing

Excellence in Strategic Sales & Business Development and Outstanding Contribution in Brand

Growth & Market Expansion - Adhesives & Packaging Industry 2026

Bagla Group was established in 1988 in New Delhi. Today, the company stands as a global leader in manufacturing and exporting Thermoforming barrier film, B.O.P.P.Self adhesive tapes, tear tapes and POF shrink films. The Marketing Director, Ashok Pathak, has played a crucial role in driving strategic sales and business development. Bagla Group currently holds a wide network of global sales offices and factories across India, Indonesia, Paraguay USA.

Bizlane Management Services

Jayashankar (CEO)

Excellence in Enterprise Telecom & Connectivity Solutions

The Chennai-based enterprise solution firm, Bizlane Management Services, is led by Jayashankar. The company stands out for bringing structured finance facilitation and enterprise telecom solutions under one coordinated engagement model. Its telecom proposition includes enterprise messaging, voice, and CX; connectivity; and automation and mobility solutions. It serves various industries, including banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and more.

Gujarat Infotech Limited

Alpeshkumar M. Patel (Chairman & Managing Director)

Excellence in ITES & Fintech-Driven Digital Solutions 2026

Gujarat Infotech Limited (GIL)™ delivers IT-enabled services, fintech platforms and end-to-end digital transformation to enterprises across diverse sectors. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman & Managing Director Alpeshkumar M. Patel, GIL has built deep strength in enterprise technology and financial technology -- sharpening operational efficiency while accelerating digital innovation. Today GIL is consistently recognised as a trusted force advancing India's digital infrastructure and carrying financial inclusion to the country's last mile.

Gujarat Infotech Limited

Alpeshkumar M. Patel (Chairman & Managing Director)

Top Enterprise Solutions Provider in IT, Surveillance & Managed Services 2026

Gujarat Infotech Limited (GIL)™ has emerged as a decisive force in enterprise IT infrastructure, surveillance systems and managed services. Its integrated deployments strengthen security, streamline operations and lift performance across client organisations. Under Alpeshkumar M. Patel's leadership, the company has grown from a solutions vendor into a long-term technology partner for enterprises.

Mirai School of Technology

Arpit Sarda (Founder)

Leader in AI-Driven Education & Skill Development, 2026

Envisioned to prepare learners for the future workforce, Mirai School of Technology specialises in AI-focused education and industry-orientated skills development. Led by Arpit Sarda, the institution equips students with future-ready skills in AI, data, and software, shaping India's talent pipeline for the global tech economy. It focuses on practical, tech-driven learning experiences that bridge academic knowledge with real-world implementation.

Metamorphosis Unlimited

Dr Ajaybir Singh Baakshi, Founder & MD

Excellence in Board Advisory & Leadership coaching - 2026

Metamorphosis Unlimited is a board advisory and leadership coaching firm founded by Dr Ajaybir Singh Baakshi, Founder & MD. The firm focuses on shaping future-ready leaders and high-performing boards and partners with CXOs, promoters and leadership teams to drive transformation from the top. It is committed to enabling leaders to lead with purpose, influence and impact. Metamorphosis Unlimited has been honoured with multiple awards at national and international levels for its notable contribution.

Ratovate Technologies Pvt Ltd

Deependra Singh Bhadouria - CEO & Founder

Emerging AI & Digital Innovation Company of the Year 2026

Based in Indore, Ratovate Technologies Pvt Ltd is an AI-first digital transformation company. Led by CEO and Founder Deependra Singh Bhadouria, the company offers custom software development, AI consulting, application modernisation, cloud enablement and data intelligence. With a solid focus on Agentic AI and R&D-driven innovation, Ratovate empowers businesses to move from reactive technology adoption to proactive intelligent transformation.

Zenovel Pharma Services LLP

Rakesh Sutariya, MD & CEO

Exellnece in Clinical Research Quality & Compliance 2026

Led by Rakesh Sutariya, Zenovel Pharma Services LLP is a global pharmaceutical consulting and services company supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Zenovel specializes in GCP monitoring, GCP and GMP audits, clinical trial support, Sponsor Oversight, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Management Systems (QMS), supplier qualification, inspection readiness, GxP training, pre-clinical support, Computer System Validation (CSV), and drug development services. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance, data integrity, patient safety, and quality, Zenovel delivers flexible, quality-driven solutions supporting clients across global markets throughout the pharmaceutical and clinical development lifecycle.

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