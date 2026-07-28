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Home / Business / Global chip equipment firms eye manufacturing expansion in India under SEMICON 2.0, says MeitY Secretary

Global chip equipment firms eye manufacturing expansion in India under SEMICON 2.0, says MeitY Secretary

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Several of the world's largest semiconductor equipment manufacturers are showing interest in expanding their presence in India and setting up manufacturing facilities under SEMICON 2.0, according to S Krishan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

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Krishan said companies that had participated in the earlier phase of India's semiconductor programme, as well as those that already have research and development centres in the country, are looking to expand their footprint into manufacturing.

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"Some of the largest companies in the world in semiconductor equipment manufacturing are interested in expanding their presence in India and establishing manufacturing facilities," Krishan said, adding that these facilities could supply upcoming semiconductor manufacturing units in India as well as other global markets.

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He, however, declined to name individual companies, saying that formal announcements would need to be made before identifying them.

The key shift under SEMICON 2.0, according to Krishan, is its move from a manufacturing-focused approach to a complete semiconductor ecosystem approach.

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While the first phase primarily focused on semiconductor manufacturing through ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facilities, SEMICON 2.0 will bring a wider set of activities under the programme.

This includes semiconductor manufacturing equipment, materials, gases and chemicals, along with greater emphasis on the design ecosystem.

Krishan said the expanded approach is expected to bring more global companies into India, including firms that already have a presence in the country through R&D centres and are now considering manufacturing expansion.

The comments come as India prepares for the third edition of its international semiconductor event, SEMICON 3.0, where the government expects the entire semiconductor value chain to be showcased -- from manufacturing to the eventual use of chips.

The MeitY Secretary said the announcement of ISM Phase 2 and the interest already being shown by companies in India's semiconductor sector could lead to significant participation by major global firms and potentially result in important announcements at the event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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