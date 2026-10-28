Global Dignity Day 2026: Mumbai Honours the People Who Keep the City Moving

National inauguration brings together over 250 participants to recognise frontline workers across public and private sectors and champion dignity beyond roles and hierarchies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Work With Dignity® Foundation (WWD) hosted the national inauguration of Global Dignity Day 2026 at the INT Aditya Birla Performing Arts Academy in Mumbai on 21 October, bringing together over 250 participants, including frontline workers, dignitaries and representatives from industry and civil society.

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Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Minister for Electronics, IT, AI and Cultural Affairs, at Global Dignity Day, organised by Work With Dignity® Foundation

Held under the theme “Beyond Roles, Beyond Hierarchies – Dignity for All”, the event placed frontline workers at the centre of the celebration, reinforcing the belief that every individual deserves dignity, irrespective of occupation, designation or social standing.

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The event recognised individuals whose work sustains everyday life but whose contributions often go unnoticed, including BMC street cleaners and sanitation workers who help maintain the city’s public spaces, drivers who keep people and essential services moving, and caregivers from Mumbai’s public healthcare system who support communities with dedication and compassion. Their efforts form the backbone of the city, ensuring that Mumbai continues to function smoothly every day.

The event also celebrated entrepreneurs, community leaders and changemakers from Dharavi, whose innovation, resilience and grassroots leadership contribute significantly to the social and economic fabric of Mumbai.

Recognising Every Contribution

The inauguration was graced by Adv. Ashish Shelar, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest.

Other distinguished dignitaries included Dr. Lalit Gabane, Director General, National Safety Council of India; Shri Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Founder, Great Place to Work India and Great Manager Institute; Shri Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO, Work With Dignity Foundation; Shri Ashok Goyal, National President, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) and Managing Director, BLR Logistics; and Dr. Mala Dixit Baburaj, Dean, NHDC.

A key highlight was the felicitation of frontline workers from the public and private sectors, including BMC street cleaners, sweepers, sanitation workers, private drivers and caregivers from Nair Hospital. Participants from Dharavi and other communities further reflected the diversity of people and professions that sustain Mumbai.

The recognition underscored a central message: a person's worth cannot be measured by the visibility or perceived status of their work. Every contribution matters, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect.

Making Dignity an Everyday Experience

Global Dignity Day reflects Work With Dignity Foundation’s broader mission to make dignity an everyday experience across India’s workplaces and working communities.

Work With Dignity Foundation and Dharavi Social Mission came together around a shared commitment to dignity, inclusion and opportunity, recognising the importance of valuing every individual and enabling them to realise their potential. Through initiatives in education, employability, skills development, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods, Dharavi Social Mission has positively impacted over 12,000 lives and facilitated more than 1,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, contributing to the social and economic fabric of Mumbai.

Through Global Dignity Day, Work With Dignity Foundation seeks to inspire organisations, institutions and communities to make dignity an everyday experience. The Mumbai inauguration brought this vision to life through frontline workers’ stories, their felicitation, messages from dignitaries and a collective Dignity Pledge, encouraging meaningful interactions and respect across roles and hierarchies.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO, Work With Dignity Foundation, said, “Every city depends on people whose work we see every day, but whose contributions we do not always stop to acknowledge. Global Dignity Day is an opportunity to pause, listen and recognise them. Our belief is simple: no role makes a person less worthy of dignity. We want dignity to become part of how India works every day, not just something we celebrate on one occasion.”

The initiative was supported by organisations and industry partners, including Dharavi Social Mission, Adani Navbharat Developers, INT Aditya Birla Performing Arts Academy, Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), Bharat Association of Road Safety Volunteers (BARS), Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), among others.

From Recognition to a Movement

The national inauguration marks another step towards Work With Dignity Foundation’s vision of building a Dignity-First India by 2047. The movement calls on organisations, institutions and communities to embed dignity in everyday life through recognition, meaningful interactions and respect across roles and hierarchies.

The true impact of Global Dignity Day lies in what follows: the conversations initiated, contributions acknowledged and everyday behaviours changed.

Because the people who keep a city moving and care for its communities deserve more than recognition for what they do. They deserve to be valued for who they are.

Dignity for All.

About Work With Dignity® Foundation

Work With Dignity® Foundation is a purpose-driven organisation working to prevent dignity erosion and people-related stress in workplaces through awareness, leadership engagement, experiential learning and practical workplace interventions. Its mission is to make dignity an everyday experience across India’s diverse workplaces and working communities.

Website: www.workwithdignity.org.

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