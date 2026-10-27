Global Edge to Bring UAE Property Grand Expo 2026 to Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27: Hyderabad will host the UAE Property Grand Expo 2026 on October 31 and November 1 at JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs. The event is being organised by UAE-based Global Edge Advertisements LLC, with support from the Dubai Land Department and the Ajman Land Department.

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The exhibition will bring together established UAE property developers, government representatives and real estate specialists, giving Indian investors a direct opportunity to discover overseas property options and learn more about the UAE market.

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Indian Investors’ Role in Dubai Real Estate

According to estimates shared by the organisers, Indian investors account for around 20–22% of Dubai’s property investment market, with annual investments of more than AED 30 billion. Property sales in Dubai exceeded AED 286 billion in the first half of 2026.

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Hyderabad’s strong technology sector, expanding entrepreneurial base and growing community of high-net-worth individuals make it an important market for international real estate investment.

A Government-Supported Gateway to UAE Property

Support from the Dubai and Ajman Land Departments lends institutional backing to the expo. Visitors will be able to explore premium residential projects, luxury homes and emerging investment destinations across the UAE.

Participants can meet developers and learn about property ownership rules, investor protection measures, financing options, possible rental returns, and Golden Visa pathways for eligible investors.

The India–UAE Real Estate Forum will bring government representatives and industry professionals together to discuss investment prospects, regulatory transparency and developments in the UAE property sector.

About Global Edge Advertisements LLC

Established in 2010, Global Edge Advertisements LLC has developed a strong presence in the UAE advertising and marketing sector. With over 15 years of experience, a wide regional network and strategic media capabilities, the company helps connect businesses with audiences and supports new commercial opportunities.

CEO’s Statement

Mr. Raghu, CEO of Global Edge Advertisements LLC, said: “Hyderabad is becoming a destination for investors and entrepreneurs with international ambitions, alongside its established technology strengths. Through the UAE Property Grand Expo, we aim to introduce this growing investor community to the opportunities available in the UAE real estate market.

“For more than 15 years, Global Edge has worked to build connections between businesses and markets. With the support from the Dubai and Ajman Land Departments, we are creating a reliable platform for developers and investors to meet. We expect the initiative to encourage investment, strengthen India–UAE business ties and enhance Hyderabad’s position as a gateway to the UAE property market.”

Event Details

Dates: October 31 and November 1, 2026

Venue: JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs, Hyderabad

Timings: 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Website: www.timesuaerealtyexpo.com

Contact: +91 9380140742 / +91 9380141594

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