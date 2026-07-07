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New Delhi [India], July 7: Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS), Dwarka, successfully hosted Global Education Connect: International Academic Partnership Ceremony, marking a significant milestone in strengthening academic collaboration between India and Romania. The ceremony witnessed the formal exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Revive Hospitality, India, and Integral Partners, Romania, with the objective of fostering partnerships with leading Romanian universities and promoting global academic engagement.

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The event was graced by Dr. R. K. Tandon, Chairman, Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, along with distinguished international delegates, including Mr. Aliodor Alexa, CEO, Integral Partners; Mr. Shankar Bhardwaj, Executive Director, Revive Hospitality; Ms. Nicolette Iona, CEO, Romania India Welfare Council; Dr. Manoj Chavan, Chairman, Hospitality Committee, Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce; Mr. Kapil Agarwal, CEO, Integral Partners, Romania; and Mr. Anupam Vohra, Advisory Board Member, Romania India Welfare Council. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Ms. Saumya Tandon, Member, Management Committee, along with the faculty, staff, and students of the institute.

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The collaboration aims to facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, collaborative research, academic mobility, international internships, cultural exchange, joint academic initiatives, and the sharing of global best practices, thereby creating enhanced learning opportunities and strengthening international academic cooperation.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony and Ganesh Vandana, followed by the felicitation of the distinguished delegates. The proceedings included a welcome address by Dr. R. K. Tandon, an institutional presentation showcasing the vision and achievements of TIPS, an engaging interaction between students and the delegates, a vibrant cultural performance by the students, and the formal exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding.

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The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Ms. Saumya Tandon, followed by a campus tour and networking lunch. Through Global Education Connect, Trinity Institute of Professional Studies reaffirmed its commitment to expanding international partnerships and providing students with global learning opportunities, cross-cultural exposure, and avenues for academic and professional excellence.

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