Global Energy Alliance Appoints Renewable Energy Entrepreneur Tanya Singhal to Lead India Operations

SolarArise founder to lead next phase of grid modernization, battery storage, and clean energy scale-up in India New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (Global Energy Alliance) has appointed Tanya Singhal as Vice President, India. A renewable energy entrepreneur and climate tech leader, Singhal joins at a pivotal moment as the Global Energy Alliance scales its work to strengthen India’s energy systems and expand reliable, affordable clean power. Her appointment comes as the Global Energy Alliance marks three years of work in India, advancing efforts to build more modern, resilient power systems through battery storage, grid digitalization, and distributed energy, while expanding jobs and economic opportunity.

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Tanya Singhal is the co-founder of SolarArise, a large-scale, grid-connected solar platform she built and led for eight years. During her tenure, she raised and deployed over ₹2,000 crores in capital, backed by the European Investment Bank’s GEEREF fund and Kotak Mahindra’s Singapore-based infrastructure fund, to develop a 500 MWp portfolio of utility-scale solar assets across multiple states. She later led a landmark exit through a sale to an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange, making SolarArise one of the first Indian renewable platforms to achieve an LSE listing. She is an alumna of IIT Delhi and a former strategy consultant at BCG.

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Commenting on the appointment, Woochong Um, CEO of Global Energy Alliance said, “Tanya has built and scaled clean energy platforms in one of the world’s most important and fastest-moving energy markets. India will play a defining role in how the energy transition unfolds, and it is already showing what modern, resilient power systems can look like. Her leadership will help us accelerate solutions that strengthen the grid, expand opportunity, and unlock investment at scale.” Singhal has worked closely with India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. A recognized voice on climate and energy policy, she is a frequent speaker at leading global and national forums.

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Tanya Singhal said, “The energy transition today is fundamentally about energy sovereignty: ensuring 24-hour, reliable clean power for every Indian. That requires modernized grids, battery storage, and the integration of distributed renewable energy. That’s precisely where Global Energy Alliance is focused, and what drew me to this role. Global Energy Alliance’s ability to bring together governments, private capital, and communities is key to unlocking solutions at scale. I’m excited to bring my experience building and scaling SolarArise to help accelerate that progress at a moment of real momentum.” In India, Global Energy Alliance has supported a portfolio of 26 projects deployed and in development, on track to unlock approximately $1 billion in finance. These efforts are expected to improve access for 49 million people, support 2.2 million jobs and livelihoods, and reduce 166 million tons of emissions. In February 2026, the Global Energy Alliance launched the India Grids of the Future Accelerator with an initial $25 million to support grid modernization and integration of renewable energy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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