Global EPC player Jyoti Structures Limited secures ISO certifications from TÜV

Mumbai, December 30, 2025: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL), a listed global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specialising in power transmission and infrastructure projects and recognised as an infrastructure EPC company, has secured ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications following an independent audit of its management systems and operational processes by TÜV, one of the more stringent and internationally recognised certification bodies. Building on its earlier ISO certifications, JSL undertook an organisation-wide reassessment of its management systems, validated through independent TÜV audits.

The certifications were awarded after an extensive evaluation process that involved over a year of structured preparation and compliance strengthening across the organisation. The certifications apply to JSL’s EPC operations across design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, erection, and commissioning of transmission, substation, and distribution projects, reinforcing its position as a power transmission EPC player and a transmission line EPC contractor. They mark a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to institutionalise structured execution, safety, and governance across its operating framework.

Together, the certifications reflect JSL’s structured approach to execution across quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety. They reinforce the company’s focus on disciplined project delivery, risk management, workforce protection, and consistency across complex EPC projects executed across multiple geographies, aligned with its delivery of turnkey EPC solutions for power and infrastructure networks.

Commenting on the achievement, Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO, Jyoti Structures Limited, said, “In transmission EPC, outcomes are defined by disciplined execution on site, effective risk management, and a strong commitment to workforce safety. These certifications reflect the systems and processes we have institutionalised across quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety. As we deliver complex projects across diverse geographies and operating conditions, consistency and accountability remain central to how we execute and scale sustainably.” As part of the certification process, the audits were conducted using a rigorous two-stage methodology. Stage 1 focused on system documentation and preparedness and Stage 2 evaluated on-ground implementation across offices, manufacturing facilities, and active project sites. Corrective actions identified during the audits were tracked and closed through structured internal review mechanisms prior to final certification.

The certification programme was implemented as a structured, organisation-wide initiative beginning in May 2024 under a dedicated QHSE leadership programme. A formal governance structure was put in place, including a steering committee and an Integrated Management System (IMS) core team with representation from the head office, manufacturing plants, and project sites. Senior leadership and departmental heads were directly involved as process owners, reinforcing accountability at the operational level.

Jyoti Structures Limited continues to strengthen its operational frameworks in line with evolving grid requirements and infrastructure development priorities, with sustained emphasis on governance, safety, and execution discipline across its EPC portfolio as a power infrastructure company India.

About Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL) Jyoti Structures Ltd (JSL) is a listed global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specializing in power transmission and infrastructure projects, and operates as a leading EPC company India with a strong presence as a power transmission EPC provider, with operations across 50+ countries. Incorporated in 1974, JSL has a legacy of over three decades in executing turnkey EPC solutions across the power transmission value chain, including design and engineering, consulting, tower testing, manufacturing, construction, and project management. The company also undertakes high-voltage underground cabling and optical fibre ground wire (OPGW) installations, supporting grid expansion and system reliability.

