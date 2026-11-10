Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Global equities to draw support from earnings growth as investor risk appetite weakens: Goldman Sachs

Global equities to draw support from earnings growth as investor risk appetite weakens: Goldman Sachs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Global equities are expected to remain supported by corporate earnings growth, lighter investor positioning and lower valuations, despite weakening risk appetite and uncertainty over artificial intelligence (AI) investments and geopolitical developments, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank maintained its overweight stance on global equities over both three-month and 12-month periods, indicating that it expects markets to remain supported towards the end of the year despite near-term volatility.

Goldman Sachs said its Risk Appetite Indicator (RAI), which tracks investors' willingness to take risks across financial markets, declined to minus 0.6. Its sentiment and positioning indicator also dropped to its lowest level since April 2025.

The report said lower risk appetite and lighter investor positioning could improve the balance of risks for equity markets, although the indicator has not yet reached levels historically associated with stronger subsequent returns.

Advertisement

"We remain OW equities over 3m/12m, as earnings support, lighter positioning and lower valuations should support equities into year-end," the report said.

The report also highlighted a shift in market leadership, with defensive and value-oriented stocks outperforming companies more closely linked to the AI investment cycle.

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed large technology companies as investors assess whether substantial spending on AI infrastructure will generate adequate returns.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs noted that Brent crude prices had fallen more than 16 per cent amid the possibility of easing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, US equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the Nasdaq volatility index recording one of its largest weekly swings since March 2020.

The bank said easing concerns over AI investments and clearer evidence of returns from such spending could help improve investor confidence. Lower energy prices and the possibility of reduced interest rate pressures could also provide support to markets.

Goldman Sachs also maintained an overweight stance on bonds, particularly longer-duration government securities, as higher yields and moderating nominal economic growth could provide a cushion against volatility in equity markets.

Advertisement

The report said uncertainty surrounding AI investments and geopolitical developments could continue to drive market volatility in the near term. However, earnings growth and relatively attractive valuations are expected to remain key factors supporting global equities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts