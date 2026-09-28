Global ESG Summit & 4th Prithvi Awards 2026 Concludes with a Powerful Call to Action: Moving "From Compliance to Conscience" for Net Zero India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: The 4th Global ESG Conference and Prithvi Awards 2026 successfully concluded at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a historic milestone in India's journey toward sustainable economic development and Net Zero targets. Organized by the ESG Research Foundation (ERF)—a Section 8 non-profit initiative founded by CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta—and powered by BNW Developments, Dubai, the landmark summit convened over hundreds of global experts, policymakers, corporate leaders, bureaucrats, and changemakers.

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The day-long summit served as a melting pot for cutting-edge strategies on climate finance, circular economies, AI-driven carbon accounting, and global ESG compliance mandates. It culminated in the celebration of sustainability icons across corporate, public, and social sectors.

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Key Takeaways and Deliberations

Across five high-impact technical sessions, global leaders highlighted that sustainability must transition from a mere regulatory burden into a core value driver:

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- Beyond Compliance & Governance: Experts emphasized moving past tick-box compliance toward deep institutional credibility across BRSR, CBAM, and CSDDD frameworks, establishing sustainability as a non-negotiable risk-management imperative.

- Capitalizing on Green Transition: Sessions featured strategic pathways for unlocking value through carbon markets, green hydrogen, and cross-border clean technology collaborations between India and Europe.

- Mobilizing Green Capital: Financial leaders and treasury experts mapped out strategies to build investable sustainable portfolios and access global climate funds.

- Technology & AI in Sustainability: Panels demonstrated how artificial intelligence and advanced water accounting are revolutionizing audit-ready ESG reporting and environmental transparency.

- Empowering the Startup Ecosystem: Early-stage investors and innovators highlighted the power of green technology startups to scale sustainable solutions across India.

Honoring Sustainability Trailblazers

The evening ceremony witnessed the conferment of the 4th Prithvi Awards 2026, honoring visionary leaders, PSUs, corporate organizations, NGOs, startups, and government departments for exemplary contributions toward environmental stewardship and social equity.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Government of India, as Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest commended the ESG Research Foundation for creating a national catalyst for change, emphasizing that legal, moral, and economic responsibilities must converge to protect the planet for future generations.

The occasion was further honored by distinguished Guests of Honour:

- Shri Rohit Rishi, Managing Director, IIFCL

- Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Board Member, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

- CA. Deepak K. Kedia, Inspector General (IG), National Security Guard (NSG)

- Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, BNW Developments, Dubai

Special global perspectives were delivered by Dr. Justice Vineet Kothari (Former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court), CA. Krishna Prasad Dahal (UK), Mr. Surendra Patawari (Belgium), and Dr. Deepak Jain (President, FII).

A Visionary Message to Society: CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta

Delivering the keynote address, CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta—Founder Director of ERF and Past President of ICAI (2020–21)—issued an inspiring message to corporate India, finance professionals, and broader society:

"Sustainability is no longer a corporate choice or an annual disclosure exercise—it is a moral imperative and a socio-economic duty. True change will not come solely through legislation, but through a collective shift in human consciousness. As custodians of capital, governance, and resources, our generation holds the unique responsibility to decouple economic prosperity from planetary degradation.

Every business must adopt a culture where profit is measured alongside environmental preservation and human dignity. The finance and accountancy professions, in particular, must step forward as trusted stewards of natural capital. Let the 4th Prithvi Awards remind us that building a sustainable India is not a destination we reach tomorrow, but a continuous pledge we make and live today." — CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta, Founder Director, ESG Research Foundation

The Road Ahead: A Collective Pledge

As the conference drew to a close, the ESG Research Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding sustainability literacy, empowering young professionals, and growing the global network of the Association of Global Sustainability Professionals (AGSP) toward its goal of driving grassroots environmental action worldwide.

The summit concluded with a unified pledge by delegates, speakers, and awardees to champion responsible governance, accelerate green investments, and ensure India leads the global charge toward a resilient, zero-carbon future.

About ESG Research Foundation (ERF):

ESG Research Foundation is a Section 8 registered non-profit organization (NITI Aayog NGO Darpan Reg. HR/2024/0318230) dedicated to driving sustainability awareness, capacity building, ESG preparedness assessments, and climate action across public and private sectors in India and internationally.

Media Contact:

ESG Research Foundation Secretariat

Email: info@esgworldwide.org

Phone: +91 87961 02911 / +91 97735 98278

Website: www.esgresearchfoundation.org

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