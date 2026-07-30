Global Fashion Circuit Sets Eyes on Mumbai: Sunny Leone Sparks Buzz for Laska Fashion Mahotsav 2026 in High-Glam Video Campaign

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New Delhi [India], July 30: The international fashion community has turned its spotlight toward Mumbai following a striking campaign video launched by global celebrity and style icon Sunny Leone. Unveiling the official promotional video for Laska Fashion Mahotsav 2026 across her official Instagram platform, Sunny Leone has captivated fashion enthusiasts, top-tier models, designers, and digital creators worldwide with a bold, high-fashion visual experience.

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Stepping onto the screen in a statement ensemble, Sunny Leone commands attention in a dramatic flowing black skirt paired with a vivid red top, creating a classic yet edgy contrast built for the global runway. Elevating the look into contemporary high-fashion territory, her styling features an array of modern hand jewelry, including stacked bangles, delicate ribbon accents wrapped around the wrist, and avant-garde rings that accentuate her fluid, high-energy screen presence. Her visual aesthetics in the video seamlessly fuse modern edge with high-couture glamour, setting a powerful tone for the upcoming festival.

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In the video, Sunny Leone addresses her millions of followers worldwide, calling on models, designers, and industry pioneers to participate in what is set to be one of India's most ambitious fashion celebrations. Organizers emphasize that the global momentum generated by Sunny Leone's endorsement has been instrumental in shaping this transformative initiative for aspiring industry leaders.

Organized by Laska Fashion Modeling Pvt. Ltd., the 40-day festival is scheduled from November 20 to December 30, 2026, in Mumbai. The event's digital journey originally kicked off with the launch of its official web portal by Shri Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Union Minister of India. With Sunny Leone now spearheading the visual campaign, the event has transitioned into a major international media phenomenon.

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According to leadership at Laska Fashion Modeling Pvt. Ltd., the Mahotsav is explicitly designed to transcend the framework of a conventional runway production. Instead, it serves as an immersive launchpad aimed at elevating fashion enthusiasts into flourishing, future-ready global careers. Organizers promise a unique experiential journey for every participant, centered on intensive collaboration with renowned international choreographers and acclaimed fashion figures from India and abroad. This close mentorship is curated to refine personal branding, cultivate runway poise, and instill the confidence required to navigate the international fashion landscape.

Under the guidance of the Laska International Fashion Council (LIFC), the festival will bring together world-class runway choreographers, creative directors, and industry specialists from Germany, France, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, Nigeria, the Philippines, and beyond. Among the international lineup, celebrated Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan joins as a jury member for the Designer Quest competition, evaluating original collections from global talent.

The 40-day schedule includes a National Fashion Show extending for over 20 days, an International Fashion Show spanning over 10 days, and three days of intensive masterclass training for registered models. Additionally, the festival will present the Social Media Influencer Awards alongside a month-long Fashion Expo showcasing premier apparel, fine jewelry, beauty technology, and luxury lifestyle brands.

Official registrations for models, designers, influencers, and trade exhibitors are now open in limited numbers at www.laskafashions.com.

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