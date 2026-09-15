Global Fintech Awards 2026 Celebrate Trailblazers Shaping the Future of Finance

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The result of the Global Fintech Awards (GFA) 2026, were announced at a gala on September 9 at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. GFA is one of the world’s leading awards which recognise and celebrate pathbreaking achievements of organisations, innovators and leaders shaping the next wave of financial transformation.

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Instituted as part of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), the Global Fintech Awards 2026 are organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), and ‘brought to you’ by VISA.

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The theme of GFA 2026 is “Potential to Impact – Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.” It reflects the industry's growing focus on building financial systems that are more intelligent, connected, secure and inclusive.

With Agentic AI, Tokenisation and Quantum emerging as key areas of transformation highlighted by GFF 2026, this year's Global Fintech Awards recognised innovators working across both established and emerging frontiers of financial technology.

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The awards recognised excellence across 26 categories, spanning banking, fintech, artificial intelligence, digital trust and identity, payments, lending, insurance, wealth management, cybersecurity and regional innovation.

This year's award categories included Excellence in Banking Tech, Excellence in FinTech, Excellence in AI-Powered Financial Innovation, Regional FinTech Excellence and Special FinTech Achievements, reflecting the breadth of innovation taking place across the financial ecosystem.

Among the key winners are Lalit Keshre, Co-Founder & CEO, Groww, recognised as Fintech Person of the Year – Male; Jasleen Kohli, MD & CEO, Go Digit General Insurance, winner of Fintech Person of the Year – Female; and Dhan, honoured with Fintech Startup of the Year.

The top winners in the category of ‘Excellence in AI-Powered Financial Innovation’ are: PhonePe (Best Use of AI in Payments); Falcon (Best Use of AI in Banking); Signzy Technologies (Best Use of AI in Lending); ScienceSoft (Best Use of AI in Insurance), and 360 ONE (Best Use of AI in Asset / Wealth Management).

The winners represent a cross-section of the ecosystem that is moving fintech from innovation to impact — leveraging technology to build more accessible, efficient, intelligent and resilient financial services.

The Global Fintech Awards 2026 continued to uphold a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, with entries assessed by an eminent jury of 41 industry leaders, alongside a Special Jury comprising senior leaders from across the financial services and fintech ecosystem.

For the complete list of GFA 2026 winners, visit: https://awards.globalfintechfest.com/GFA2026/winners-2026 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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