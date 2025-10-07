Global Fintech Fest 2025 opens with call to reimagine future of finance through AI and collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The opening session of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) Advisory Council 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday set the tone for three days of dialogue and innovation between industry leaders, regulators, and delegates gathered to discuss how technology can shape the future of finance.

The session marked the beginning of the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest, one of the world's largest platforms for fintech collaboration.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, in his welcome address, spoke about the need for collective thinking to reimagine finance in an era driven by rapid technological change.

"We have created this platform so that all of us can converge, convene, and reimagine the future of finance and the future of technology in finance," he said. Highlighting the growing influence of artificial intelligence, Gopalakrishnan said, "AI is the hot thing right now. How AI is going to impact finance and how we can create a better financial ecosystem leveraging this new tool are key discussions this year."

Gopalakrishnan also noted the importance of global collaboration amid changing geopolitical and economic scenarios. "Every year new things happen--technology shifts, geopolitical changes, and new ideas. Our objective remains to create a better world through the solutions and connections that emerge from these discussions," he said, encouraging delegates to actively participate in shaping the dialogue.

Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenue, extended a welcome to delegates and participants from across the world, saying, "We are privileged to host thousands of delegates and exhibitors over the next few days. Together, we will explore the latest advancements in digital payments, unveil cutting-edge technologies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions about AI and its impact on our industry."

Representing the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Sohini Rajola, Executive Director (Growth), described the gathering as both a celebration of collective achievements and a launchpad for future collaboration. "This is a celebration of all the co-creation and the wonderful work in our fintech ecosystem. It will also mark the beginning of new ideas and actions that will help us move forward together," she said, inviting attendees to engage in stimulating conversations and innovation throughout the event.

Vibhav Hathi, Co-Founder of OneCard, emphasized the significance of GFF as a space for exchange and inspiration. "GFF allows young minds to meet, explore, and interact with the best globally. It's a platform to see how the fintech landscape is evolving in India and how ideas from last year are coming to life," he said. (ANI)

