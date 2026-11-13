Global Flavours, Indian Ingredients: Gourmestan’s Take on Festive Grazing Tables Reimagines Mindful Indulgence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: This festive season, chefprenuer and acclaimed millets innovator Shivani Sharma brings global culinary influences to Indian celebrations. Gourmestan’s grazing tables are pairing Indian-made artisanal cheese and indigenous millets with contemporary gourmet craft for a more mindful approach to entertaining.

Chefprenuer and Millet Innovator Shivani Sharma, founder of Gourmestan, is bringing a fresh perspective to festive entertaining with grazing tables that combine Indian-made artisanal cheese, millet-based breads, savoury tarts and decadent desserts. Her spreads bring together distinctive ingredients and familiar favourites, offering hosts a versatile way to celebrate the season.

At the heart of Gourmestan’s offering is a pairing of artisanal cheeses with breads, crackers and savoury bakes that incorporate indigenous millets such as jowar, ragi and amaranth into globally inspired interpretations. Sharma’s Indian-made cheese range includes flavours such as pesto, jalapeño, truffle pepper, cranberry balsamic, caprese and truffle pistachio. Made using fermented almond milk and cream, the cheeses bring a range of textures and flavour profiles to the grazing table.

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Gourmestan’s approach reflects a growing interest in food choices that balance pleasure with greater awareness of ingredients.

“Today, many conscious consumers are looking to balance the pleasure of celebration with more mindful food choices. For me, this is an opportunity to explore the versatility of homegrown ingredients, especially millets, and bring them into contemporary entertaining. Paired with artisanal cheeses, breads and thoughtfully made bakes, they allow us to create grazing tables that are abundant, full of flavour and offer guests a fresh way to enjoy the season,” says Sharma, Chefpreneur, Millet Innovator and Founder of Gourmestan.

Drawing on her training at Le Cordon Bleu, London, and more than 19 years of culinary experience, Sharma brings Indian ingredients into contemporary gourmet formats. Gourmestan’s offerings include millet sourdough, focaccia and crisp ragi or sorghum crackers, alongside savoury bakes and confectionery. These provide the foundation for grazing spreads featuring complementary flavours and textures.

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The breads and crackers can be paired with pesto, truffle pepper or cranberry balsamic cheeses, alongside olives, nuts and dried fruit. Tomato, basil and hazelnut tart, broccoli pecan tart and mushroom puff pastry add savoury variety, while pistachio rose tea cake, almond biscotti and gooey brownies provide a sweet finish.

Designed for intimate home gatherings, festive lunches and corporate celebrations, grazing tables allow guests to sample different combinations and share food at their own pace. Hosts can tailor the selection to suit the occasion, balancing sweet and savoury offerings, familiar favourites and unexpected pairings.

By bringing indigenous millets and Indian-made artisanal cheese together through contemporary culinary craft and presentation, Gourmestan offers a distinctive take on festive entertaining. The approach puts the emphasis on ingredient diversity and culinary creativity while allowing guests to make more mindful choices without losing the pleasure of celebration.

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