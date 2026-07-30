DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Global giants Chubb, Nordex to establish maiden Chennai centres as Tamil Nadu expands industrial base

Global giants Chubb, Nordex to establish maiden Chennai centres as Tamil Nadu expands industrial base

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two leading global companies, Chubb of Switzerland and Nordex of Germany, will establish their centres in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for the first time, according to an official press release.

Advertisement

Chubb's proposed Global Capability Centre (GCC) was expected to create employment for 220 professionals, while Nordex's proposed Research and Development (R&D) Centre was expected to generate 1,000 jobs. Combined, these two investments were projected to create 1,220 high-paying employment opportunities in the state.

Advertisement

Switzerland-based Chubb Group is a world leader in global property and casualty insurance, operating in 54 countries with its main headquarters located in Zurich, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Germany's Nordex Group is one of the world's leading OEMs with 40 years of experience in manufacturing highly efficient wind turbines for global onshore markets.

These investments aimed to further strengthen Chennai's position as a premier international hub for high-value Global Capability Centres and research activities. The projects aligned with initiatives led by the Chief Minister to promote innovation-driven industrial growth, attract knowledge- and skill-based investments, and create high-quality employment opportunities for a skilled workforce.

Advertisement

In the higher education sector, the University of Western Australia (UWA), one of Australia's leading research-intensive universities, announced plans to establish its campus in Chennai under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2023. The facility represented the first international university campus in Tamil Nadu. Founded in 1911, the institution was ranked 77th in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

The university campus, to be established in Velachery, Chennai, was planned to span approximately 50,000 square feet with an investment of around Rs 125 crore. The educational project was expected to generate more than 200 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Expanding the state's automotive sector, South Korean automotive component manufacturer MotiveLink signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Pillaipakkam, in Kanchipuram district.

The agreement followed a visit by the Minister for Industries to South Korea in June 2026. MotiveLink slated an investment of Rs 300 crore for the project, which was expected to create 1,500 jobs.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay stated that these investments will not only fulfil the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth but will also play a vital role in establishing the State as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), research and development, higher education, and advanced manufacturing.

He further assured that the Government of Tamil Nadu would continue to provide all necessary support to facilitate these investments and ensure the successful establishment and operation of these institutions in the State. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts