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Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 3: Echoes from the Atoll: Inside India's First TB-Free Islands, a literary memoir by public health physician and epidemiologist Dr Rakesh PS, was globally launched on 29 July 2026 by Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership, during "A Global Conversation Around a TB-Free Island Story," an international virtual summit that brought together leading voices in global health to reflect on one of the world's most remarkable community-led public health journeys.

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Launching the book, Dr Ditiu described Echoes from the Atoll as "an inspiring and thought-provoking masterpiece," noting that it serves as a powerful reminder to the global public health community that lasting change begins not merely with top-down programmes and policy frameworks, but with people and grassroot communities.

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Published by Clever Fox Publishing, Echoes from the Atoll is a unique departure from conventional public health literature. Rather than documenting a disease control programme through statistics, administrative graphs, or implementation timelines, it is a lyrical memoir on islands, people, belonging, and change. The narrative is set against the backdrop of Lakshadweep's historic achievement of receiving TB-Free certification under India's sub-national TB-Free certification initiative.

Spread across the Arabian Sea off India's south-west coast, Lakshadweep's scattered coral atolls posed extraordinary logistical challenges while nurturing one of India's strongest traditions of deep community interdependence. Through intimate conversations, long-forgotten memories, and lived experiences, the memoir takes readers far beyond the sterile language of clinical epidemiology into the everyday lives of island communities negotiating tradition, rapid modernity, hope, and change.

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In the book's foreword, Dr Sreenivas A. Nair, Senior Advisor at the Stop TB Partnership, described the work as "part travel memoir, part public health narrative, part social chronicle, and part personal reflection," moving effortlessly "between island history and contemporary change, between scientific ambition and deeply human stories." Reflecting on the reading experience, Dr Nair concluded, "Some books inform. A few transport us elsewhere. This book does both."

The global virtual launch evolved into a wider international conversation based on the learnings from the book. The expert panel featured prominent figures including Dr Suvananda Sahu, Dr Puneet Dewan, Dr Nim Pathy, Dr Amar Shah, Dr Nazeeda PK, Dr Shibu Balakrishnan and Dr Sreenivas Nair.

The speakers reflected that the Lakshadweep TB Elimination Mission succeeded not merely because of better clinical diagnostics, but because it transformed into a genuine people's movement. Compared with India's national tuberculosis burden, Lakshadweep reduced its annual notification rate from around 39 per 100,000 population in 2015 to nearly 11 per 100,000 in 2024--a decline of almost 70%.

The defining lessons of this journey emerged as community ownership, locally customized interventions, listening to local narratives before designing health interventions, and building trust between families and health systems. Lakshadweep demonstrated that when citizens become active partners rather than passive beneficiaries, even the most ambitious public health goals become achievable.

Echoing the spirit of the memoir, Dr Puneet Dewan of the Gates Foundation described the book as "a lovely and engaging read," adding, "Many times I felt the sand between my toes. It is bittersweet, with change in culture, lost innocence, and modernity in conflict with heritage."

Speaking during the launch, the author, Dr Rakesh PS, reflected on the unexpected journey of writing the text. "Some places stay with us long after we leave them. Lakshadweep remained with me that way," Dr Rakesh stated. "I wrote this book not as a historian, not as an expert, and not as someone claiming to fully understand the islands, but only as a visitor who stayed long enough for the sea, the people, and the quiet rhythms of Lakshadweep to leave a permanent mark on me."

With more than 150 scientific publications to his credit, Echoes from the Atoll marks a significant departure from Dr Rakesh's academic career. Instead of graphs and program evaluations, the memoir tells its story through human lives, reminding readers that behind every clinical statistic is a human story waiting to be heard.

The discussion also highlighted the relevance of the book far beyond tuberculosis. At a time when global health systems are confronting pandemics, deep institutional mistrust, misinformation, and widening socio-economic inequalities, the lessons from Lakshadweep resonate across global disciplines. The speakers emphasized that lasting health movements are built by listening to the community, respecting local cultural contexts, and enabling people to become co-creators of change.

The book is now available worldwide through Amazon India and major online bookstores.

About the Author:

Dr Rakesh PS is a public health physician, epidemiologist, and author with over fifteen years of experience in health systems strengthening and implementation science across India and South-East Asia. A Bernard Lown Scholar at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, he has led several national and international public health initiatives. https://rakeshps.org/

About the Book

* Title: Echoes from the Atoll: Inside India's First TB-Free Islands

* Author: Dr Rakesh PS

* Publisher: Clever Fox Publishing

* Publication Date: July 2026

* Genre: Literary Memoir / Narrative Non-Fiction

* Language: English

* Available here: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9375002454

* ISBN-13: 978-9375002451

* ISBN-10: 9375002454

* Watch the Global Launch Recording: https://www.youtube.com/live/Fv-xBeJV8O0?si=5rwlbXaZ0Tt6N6lK

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