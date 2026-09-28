Global Hospitality Entrepreneur Sushill Waddhwa Takes Sri Lanka’s Wedding Tourism Vision Forward Through WedTalks Forum

VMPL

Colombo, [Sri Lanka], September 28: Global hospitality entrepreneur Sushill Waddhwa, Founder & CMD of Platinum World Grroup (PWG) and Founder of WedTalks Forum, is taking forward a strategic vision to position Sri Lanka as Asia’s next Indian Wedding Destination Capital, following the successful debut of WedTalks Forum alongside Colombo Fashion Week.

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Waddhwa, whose Platinum World Grroup specialises in Hotel Buyouts and Group Bookings and other services for destination weddings, events and MICE across India, Asia, Middle East, Europe and UK, brought international wedding industry leaders from India and the UAE to Sri Lanka for the inaugural WedTalks Forum FAM programme, showcasing the country's luxury hotels, resorts and destination capabilities.

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The Forum was hosted at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Colombo, creating a first-of-its-kind platform connecting destination weddings with fashion, hospitality, tourism, policymakers and international wedding planners.

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“WedTalks was created to turn conversations into business and destinations into opportunities. Sri Lanka has the ingredients to become a major wedding destination for the Indian market, and our role is to connect Sri Lankan hospitality with the international planners who can generate that business. We have now developed a five-year strategic White Paper and will present it to the Government to explore how this opportunity can be developed for Sri Lanka,” said Sushill Waddhwa, Founder & CMD, Platinum World Grroup.

Hon. Governor Hanif Yusoof said:

“Sri Lanka presents an extraordinary opportunity to create unforgettable wedding experiences. The strong growth we are seeing from the Indian wedding market demonstrates the potential of this sector. I congratulate Mr. Sushill Waddhwa on the debut of WedTalks Forum by Platinum World Grroup and for bringing this conversation to Colombo Fashion Week and Sri Lanka, creating a platform that connects creativity, design, hospitality and destination tourism.”

The White Paper, “Elevating Sri Lanka as a Global Destination for Weddings & Celebrations,” proposes a five-year public-private framework, including international market development, recurring FAM programmes, planner mobilisation, destination readiness and measurable wedding-tourism outcomes.

Ajai Vir Singh, Founder, Colombo Fashion Week, said WedTalks had created an important bridge between fashion, weddings and destination tourism, while Kamal Munasinghe, SVP – Colombo Hotels, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, highlighted the opportunity to showcase Colombo and Sri Lanka to international planners.

The White Paper will now be presented to the Government of Sri Lanka and relevant tourism stakeholders for discussion on potential implementation. WedTalks Forum is planned as a travelling global IP, with future editions envisioned alongside international Fashion Weeks, Bridal Fashion Weeks and other luxury platforms.

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