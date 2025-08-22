Global India Business Corridor (GIBC) and Government of Maharashtra Sign Landmark MoU to Strengthen UK–India Business Ties

From left to right, Abhijit Deshpande — Director, GIBC, Ashutosh Deshpande — Director, GIBC UK, Hon. Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji — Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Rajesh Kumar Meena, IAS — Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. P. Anbalagan, IAS — Secretary (Industries), Government of Maharashtra Mumbai, August 22, 2025: The Global India Business Corridor (GIBC) announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between India and the UK. As part of this collaboration, GIBC will serve as an extended arm of the Industries Department, representing and facilitating Maharashtra’s interests across the UK and Europe, strengthening ties and fostering seamless business engagement.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, outlines a joint commitment to unlock opportunities across high-growth sectors, including Banking & Finance, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Technology, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, and Education.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the agreement, shared, “Maharashtra continues to be among India’s most attractive investment destinations. Strategic partnerships like this with GIBC will help create the right ecosystem for innovation, employment, and global collaboration.” Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to the Chief Minister, added, “With the India–UK Free Trade Agreement in place, the timing of this partnership is ideal. It will make it far easier for businesses on both sides to collaborate and invest in Maharashtra, and this MoU with GIBC strengthens that bridge.” Abhijit Deshpande, Director, GIBC India, further added, “This MoU is a milestone in connecting Maharashtra with global opportunities. Through GIBC, we aim to enable partnerships that bring sustainable growth, mutual prosperity, and long-term value to both Maharashtra and international businesses.” The signing was also supported by senior government leaders including Shri Rajesh Kumar Meena, Chief Secretary, Dr. P. Anbalgan (IAS), Secretary (Industries), and Smt. Ashwini Bhide (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

GIBC has been instrumental in driving international interest through its network of businesses and industry leaders, creating a strong platform for cross-border partnerships. For UK companies, the corridor opens pathways to the Indian market, while Indian enterprises gain a structured framework to expand into the UK.

About GIBC The Global India Business Corridor (GIBC) is a strategic platform dedicated to strengthening trade, investment, and knowledge exchange between India and the UK. By enabling collaborations across business, governments, and industries, GIBC drives mutually beneficial opportunities aimed at creating sustainable growth and global partnerships.

