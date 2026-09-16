DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Global Industry-Academia-Government Dialogue on Future of CO2 Utilization: 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 to Be Held on October 9 at The Westin Tokyo

Global Industry-Academia-Government Dialogue on Future of CO2 Utilization: 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 to Be Held on October 9 at The Westin Tokyo

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:16 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

-Hybrid Conference Bringing Together Government, Industry and Academic Leaders from Japan and Overseas-

Advertisement

The Secretariat of International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 announced that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will hold the 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 on Friday, October 9, 2026, at The Westin Tokyo. The conference serves as an international platform for sharing and discussing the latest R&D results and business cases in carbon recycling among industry, academia and government in Japan and around the world.

Advertisement

Main image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109200/202609045320/_prw_PI1fl_ueQ17u0Q.jpg

2025 conference photos: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109200/202609045320/_prw_PI2fl_9l6upv6F.jpg

Advertisement

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109200/202609045320/_prw_PI3fl_3OFG459e.jpg

Held annually since its first edition in 2019, the conference brings together government officials, leading researchers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge about carbon recycling, including technology development, business deployment and international cooperation. As responding to climate change becomes increasingly urgent, carbon recycling, which treats emitted CO2 as a reusable resource, is considered as a key technology for achieving carbon neutrality and promoting the green transformation (GX). The upcoming International Conference on Carbon Recycling will be held in a hybrid format, both in-person and online, and the organizers are expecting many overseas government officials, researchers and companies to participate.

Conference Outline

-Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026; 13:00-17:30 JST -Venue: The Westin Tokyo (1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-8580, Japan) -Format: Hybrid (in-person and online) -Languages: English/Japanese (simultaneous interpretation) -Participation fee: Free (advance registration required) -Organizers: METI and NEDO -Official website/registration: https://carbon-recycling2026.nedo.go.jp/en/

Program

Main Sessions -Opening Ceremony -Session A: The Global Landscape of Carbon Recycling and Japan's Initiatives -Special Session -Session B: Advanced Carbon Recycling Technologies for CO2 Value Chain Development -Session C: Industrial Collaboration and Market Development for Carbon Recycling Deployment -Closing Ceremony

Concurrent Events -Poster Session -Networking Reception -Startup Event -CR Exchange of Views for Students

About the International Conference on Carbon Recycling METI and NEDO have held the International Conference on Carbon Recycling in Japan annually since 2019 to share carbon-recycling initiatives from Japan with the world and to promote cooperation with industry, academia and government worldwide.

Source: Secretariat of International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts