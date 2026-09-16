Global Industry-Academia-Government Dialogue on Future of CO2 Utilization: 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 to Be Held on October 9 at The Westin Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2026 /Kyodo JBN/ --

-Hybrid Conference Bringing Together Government, Industry and Academic Leaders from Japan and Overseas-

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The Secretariat of International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 announced that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will hold the 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 on Friday, October 9, 2026, at The Westin Tokyo. The conference serves as an international platform for sharing and discussing the latest R&D results and business cases in carbon recycling among industry, academia and government in Japan and around the world.

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Main image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109200/202609045320/_prw_PI1fl_ueQ17u0Q.jpg

2025 conference photos: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109200/202609045320/_prw_PI2fl_9l6upv6F.jpg

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Held annually since its first edition in 2019, the conference brings together government officials, leading researchers and industry leaders to exchange knowledge about carbon recycling, including technology development, business deployment and international cooperation. As responding to climate change becomes increasingly urgent, carbon recycling, which treats emitted CO2 as a reusable resource, is considered as a key technology for achieving carbon neutrality and promoting the green transformation (GX). The upcoming International Conference on Carbon Recycling will be held in a hybrid format, both in-person and online, and the organizers are expecting many overseas government officials, researchers and companies to participate.

Conference Outline

-Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026; 13:00-17:30 JST -Venue: The Westin Tokyo (1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-8580, Japan) -Format: Hybrid (in-person and online) -Languages: English/Japanese (simultaneous interpretation) -Participation fee: Free (advance registration required) -Organizers: METI and NEDO -Official website/registration: https://carbon-recycling2026.nedo.go.jp/en/

Program

Main Sessions -Opening Ceremony -Session A: The Global Landscape of Carbon Recycling and Japan's Initiatives -Special Session -Session B: Advanced Carbon Recycling Technologies for CO2 Value Chain Development -Session C: Industrial Collaboration and Market Development for Carbon Recycling Deployment -Closing Ceremony

Concurrent Events -Poster Session -Networking Reception -Startup Event -CR Exchange of Views for Students

About the International Conference on Carbon Recycling METI and NEDO have held the International Conference on Carbon Recycling in Japan annually since 2019 to share carbon-recycling initiatives from Japan with the world and to promote cooperation with industry, academia and government worldwide.

Source: Secretariat of International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026

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