Global insurance exchange major Ebix to join NeoProEd Insurance Conclave as gold partner in GIFT City

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As GIFT City positions itself as a hub for global risk and reinsurance business, Ebix Inc., a global B2B digital exchange company powering insurance, finance, travel and healthcare marketplaces across more than 40 countries, has announced its participation as Gold Partner at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026. The event will be held on September 25–26 in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, and marks a deepening of Ebix's India presence.

Ebix's engagement with NeoProEd comes as the company continues to expand its footprint in India, building on group leadership's recent visits to the country and its broader strategy of strengthening on-ground presence across its 12+ country office network.

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With more than 50 years of experience and platforms that manage over $100 billion in annual premium value for 20,000+ clients worldwide, Ebix operates AI-driven exchanges spanning property & casualty, life, and health insurance, as well as risk compliance and exposure management. Its flagship electronic trading platform, PlacingHub, is used by leading global market firms to take placements from submission through settlement on a single digital platform.

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Gagan Sethi, CEO, Ebix Technologies, said, "GIFT City is fast becoming a meaningful node in the global reinsurance map, and we see real alignment between where the market is heading and what our exchanges already do at scale elsewhere in the world. Being part of NeoProEd as a Gold Partner gives us a direct way to engage with the practitioners, regulators and young talent who will shape this market over the next decade." Yashesh Sampat, Co-founder NeoProEd, said, "Having a global exchange player like Ebix join us as Gold Partner reflects the kind of cross-border expertise we want NeoProEd to bring to India's insurance community. As GIFT City builds out its reinsurance and risk capabilities, bringing practitioners closer to global technology and market infrastructure can help strengthen their understanding of how the insurance ecosystem is evolving." As the insurance ecosystem expands across insurers, brokers, reinsurers, insurtechs, technology providers and GCCs, NeoProEd is building pathways that connect professionals and emerging talent with the capabilities increasingly demanded across the insurance value chain. Ebix's participation brings a global technology and market infrastructure perspective to this effort, creating an opportunity for practitioners and emerging talent to engage with how digital insurance markets operate at scale.

About Ebix Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across insurance, fintech and health industries worldwide. Its exchanges and platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, risk and compliance management, fintech, and health content and wellness solutions. Through its services division, Ebix also delivers solutions in payments, forex, travel and education under established global brands including EbixCash, Via.com, Mercury, Zillious and Delphi. Operating from 12+ countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations.

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