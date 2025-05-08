Global Kids Abacus brings cognitive revolution to GCC education landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: In today's world where technology increasingly handles our mental tasks, a promising educational innovation is emerging in the GCC region. As digital devices replace basic thinking skills, the need to nurture children's natural intelligence has become more important than ever.

Global Kids Abacus--a proven educational program that has transformed young minds across South India since 1997--made its exciting Middle Eastern debut during a special soft launch at the prestigious 16th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival. The GCC expansion, followed by an ambitious global rollout, will be spearheaded under the visionary leadership and strategic guidance of Dr. Mohammed Khan, Founder of Khans Media City, whose expertise in media and education sectors positions the program for unprecedented international success.

Founded by visionary educator Mrs. Dhiya Suba Priya, Chairman of Global Kids Abacus, this breakthrough learning approach goes beyond traditional math instruction through its unique abacus methodology. This remarkable system has developed extraordinary calculation abilities and enhanced thinking skills in thousands of children aged 3-15.

Global Kids Abacus stands apart through effective brain activation techniques that boost concentration, memory, visual learning, and calculation speed. Students consistently show impressive academic improvement across all subjects--not just mathematics. The program's top performers have achieved excellence in prestigious competitions worldwide, with several talented students qualifying for the upcoming International Abacus Competition 2025 in Dubai.

The organization is strengthened by the leadership of its dedicated Board of Directors Dr. Mohammed Khan, Mr. V.N Madan and Mr. S. Parthiban who continue to support its global vision and educational mission and is further empowered in the digital age by Mr. Stalin Saravanan, the Head of Digital Strategy, who is responsible for integrating cutting-edge AI tools and digital innovations to enhance learning and operations.

The recent launch marks a significant milestone in its international expansion and addresses growing concerns about children's overreliance on technology for basic math functions. Global Kids Abacus remains committed to making cognitive excellence accessible to all, ensuring that powerful mental math skills and the lasting confidence they create remain available to every child regardless of background.

This landmark launch promises to usher in a new era of learning excellence for children in the Middle East--preparing them for both academic success and the mental agility needed to overcome life's most challenging impediments.

