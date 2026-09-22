Global Leaders and Policymakers to Assemble at Bharat Mandapam for the 4th Global ESG Conference and Prithvi Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: The ESG Research Foundation (ERF), a Section 8 non-proit organization registered with NITI Aayog, has announced that it will host the flagship Global ESG Conference & 4th Prithvi Awards 2026 on September 25, 2026, at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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Powered by BNW Developments, Dubai, the landmark event aims to accelerate India’s transition toward sustainable growth and alignment with global climate mandates. The conference will bring together global experts, corporate leaders, policymakers, bureaucrats, and sustainability innovators under the central theme: "ESG Vision 2070: Balancing Economic Growth vis-à-vis Journey towards Net Zero."

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Key Highlights & Event Structure

The day-long summit features ive high-impact technical sessions tackling critical sustainability domains:

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1) Beyond Compliance: Regulatory readiness across BRSR, EU Regulations, CSDDD, CBAM, and combating greenwashing.

2) Capitalising on the Green Transition: Unlocking value through carbon markets, green hydrogen, circular economy practices, and India-Europe collaborative models.

3) Unlocking Green Capital: Mobilizing green inance, structuring investable portfolios, and global case studies from Vietnam, Mauritius, and India.

4) Technology & Water Accounting: Leveraging AI for ESG monitoring and developing audit-ready water metrics.

5) Startup Innovation: Scaling sustainable startups and building robust green investment ecosystems.

The conference will culminate in the prestigious 4th Prithvi Awards 2026 Ceremony, honoring sustainability icons across Corporates, PSUs, NGOs, Startups, Government Departments, and Individual Changemakers.

Chief Guest, Honored Dignitaries & Global Participation

The evening Award Ceremony and Valedictory Session will be graced by distinguished government and industry leaders:

- Chief Guest: Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Government of India.

Guests of Honour:

- Shri Rohit Rishi, Managing Director, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL)

- Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Board Member, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

- CA. Deepak K. Kedia, Inspector General (IG), National Security Guard (NSG)

- Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, BNW Developments, Dubai

International & Special Addresses Include:

- Dr. Justice Vineet Kothari, Former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

- CA. Krishna Prasad Dahal, Partner, Focus Somar Audit & Tax Accountants Ltd, UK

- Mr. Surendra Patawari, Founder & Chairman, Gemini Corporation NV, Belgium

- Dr. Deepak Jain, President, Federation of Indian Industry (FII)

- Mr. Axel Angeli, Technology & AI Thought Leader, Logosworld Technology, Germany

- Dr. Bhavish Jugurnath, CEO, Mauritius Institute of Professional Accountants (MIPA)

Driving ESG Integration: Vision of CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta

As the Founder Director of the ESG Research Foundation and Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI, 2020–21), CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta has been instrumental in spearheading this multi-stakeholder platform. Bringing decades of leadership across international governance bodies—including IFAC, XBRL International, SEBI PMAC, and IRDA—CA. Gupta emphasizes moving ESG from a mere reporting requirement into core corporate strategy.

"ESG is no longer a peripheral compliance exercise; it is the fundamental framework that will dictate business valuation, capital access, and risk management globally. Through the Global ESG Conference and the Prithvi Awards, our mission is to build capacity, foster cross-border partnerships, and honor those driving real, measurable impact on the ground. India is uniquely positioned to lead the global green transition, and bringing together policy, finance, technology, and industry at Bharat Mandapam is a vital step toward that vision." — CA. (Dr.) Atul Kumar Gupta, Founder Director, ESG Research Foundation

Call to Action for Stakeholders

The ESG Research Foundation invites corporate executives, ESG professionals, investors, researchers, and civil society leaders to join this vital global dialogue.

- Date: September 25, 2026

- Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

- Registration & Details: Visit www.esgresearchfoundation.org or email info@esgworldwide.org

About ESG Research Foundation (ERF)

ESG Research Foundation is a Section 8 registered non-proit organization (NITI Aayog NGO Darpan Reg. HR/2024/0318230) dedicated to spreading sustainability literacy, capacity building, ESG preparedness assessments, and promoting corporate governance standard adoption across public and private sectors in India and internationally.

Media Contact:

ESG Research Foundation Secretariat

Email: info@esgworldwide.org

Phone: +91 93507 99936, +91 87961 02911

Website: www.esgresearchfoundation.org

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