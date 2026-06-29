Global Leadership from Pickleball Kingdom USA Visits India for Historic Launch

SMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 29: Pickleball Kingdom India proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship Pickleball Kingdom Master Club in Gurugram, marking a landmark moment for the growth of pickleball in India and reinforcing the country's position in the global expansion of the sport.

Advertisement

The launch is further elevated by the presence of senior leadership from Pickleball Kingdom USA, including Ace Rodrigues, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Dunlap, Vice President - Business Development, who have travelled to India to celebrate this milestone and support the brand's international growth strategy.

Advertisement

Joining them is Dalton Robinson, a DUPR 5.03-rated player, who is visiting India to support the launch and work closely with the Pickleball Kingdom India team. During his visit, Dalton will help onboard players and coaches, conduct skill development sessions, share best practices from mature pickleball markets, and contribute to establishing high-performance standards for the club's coaching and player development programs.

As India's first Pickleball Kingdom Master Club, the facility has been designed to deliver a world-class indoor pickleball experience, featuring 8 premium courts, professional coaching, tournaments, leagues, community events, and corporate engagement opportunities.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanu Gulati, Anuj Duggal & Qudrath Ali Founders BAQ Wizards Pvt Ltd (Pickleball Kingdom India), said:

"The opening of our Master Club is a defining moment for pickleball in India. We are honoured to welcome Ace Rodrigues, Jeff Dunlap, and Dalton Robinson to India for this historic occasion. Their presence reflects Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to building a world-class pickleball ecosystem in India and supporting the sport's rapid growth across the region."

Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom USA, added:

"India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for pickleball globally. The opening of the Gurugram Master Club is a significant milestone, and we are thrilled to see the vision and passion of our India Team come to life. This club marks the beginning of a new and exciting movement of Pickleball Kingdom Clubs being created all over India."

The grand opening event will bring together sports enthusiasts, corporate leaders, community members, media representatives, influencers, and brand partners to celebrate the arrival of a new era in recreational and competitive sports.

The Gurugram Master Club is expected to serve as the epicenter of pickleball activity in North India, hosting coaching clinics, tournaments, social leagues, youth programs, and community events throughout the year.

With ambitious expansion, Pickleball Kingdom India aims to accelerate the adoption of pickleball nationwide while creating opportunities for players, coaches, sponsors, and local communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)