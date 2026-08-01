DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Global macro friction, operational checks behind Bloomberg G-Sec delay; won't impact India's long-term debt story: Raamdeo Agrawal

Global macro friction, operational checks behind Bloomberg G-Sec delay; won't impact India's long-term debt story: Raamdeo Agrawal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:29 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Saurav Mukherjee

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of global macroeconomic shifts and evolving benchmark considerations, top financial market experts expressed confidence that the delay in the inclusion of Indian Government Securities (G-Secs) in Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Bond Index reflects tactical and global market dynamics rather than any fundamental flaw in India's sovereign debt story.

Advertisement

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that benchmark providers are maintaining a short-term, watchful stance as India's debt market reforms take root.

Advertisement

"India remains on the watchlist. Even though these are Indian government bonds, global benchmark providers take a short-term, cautious assessment to ensure operational systems and market mechanisms function smoothly before full execution," Agrawal told ANI on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference (MOBIC) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday,

He emphasised that despite global capital volatility and foreign portfolio realignments, India's broader domestic economic fundamentals and underlying market structures remain resilient.

Advertisement

Echoing similar sentiments on global bond allocations, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, highlighted that the pause in index inclusion must be viewed through the lens of wider global liquidity pressures and emerging market risk sentiment.

"Right now, it does reflect broader concerns towards emerging markets. Look at what is happening in the background - even in the US, companies are becoming leveraged... with the massive spending witnessed in the AI space, especially in data centres, most of these companies will run low on cash over time. That will put upward pressure on yields across the world," he said.

Shanker pointed out why global rate cycles remain elevated.

Despite the temporary deferral by Bloomberg to allow recent tax, operational, and settlement workflows to mature fully in practice, Shanker noted that Indian sovereign debt continues to occupy an advantageous position for long-term foreign capital.

"Yields will not come down easily, but India is at a slightly advantageous position because we could see more FPI flows in the near term," Shanker added, advising domestic debt investors to focus on simple three-to-five year Target Maturity products and high-rated G-Secs.

While foreign institutional investors continuously rebalance portfolios across global markets, market veterans at MOBIC 2026 underscored that temporary index deferrals will not deter the long-term structural inflow of foreign capital into Indian debt markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts