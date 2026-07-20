DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD)

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 20: Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) has come out with an initial Equity Private Placement Offer to raise USD 11 Million (approx 100 Cr). The funds would be invested to build the music content library for Indian & International Market. It will position GMC Music as one of the leading Music Production House not only in India but Internationally with diversified Multilinguistic content library. Now with Multiple International Music Platforms and Digital Boom the GMC music library will multifold monitization driving strong fundamental growth in the business.

Advertisement

The Business Valued at Rs 500 Cr (Approx 52 Million USD) with rich content concentrating on Indian regional languages with focus on creating music labels and content including Bollywood Soundtracks, Indi-Pop/Pop Chartbusters, Devotional & Bhakti etc. Along with mainstream hindi the music content creation library will be in Punjabi, Kashmiri, Tamil , Telugu , Malayalam , Marathi , Bengali , Assamese, Gujrati , Bhojpuri , Kannada , Garhwali and Kumaoni.

Advertisement

Internationally in English , Spanish , Mandarin, Korean , Portugal , Arabic etc multilingual music composition too library will be created overtime.

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) is a promising platform to scout, nurture and launch Indian & International Young talented musicians & singers across Indian & International Languages.Music Composition, Production & Distribution along with Artisit Management will be the core business activities of GMC Music.Also established Indian & International singers for Music Albums & International Tours will be signed taking the music to global international music lovers & destinations.

Advertisement

The company going forward will organise large-scale live musical events globally and will discover, manage and groom new-generation singers and digital influencers.This will be a very interesting Music Composition Platform where from diversified language and geographical territories new talent will be identified , nurtured , launched and it's tours will be planned giving a 360° exposure and experience to those young girls and boys who dream of making their career as professional singers and musicians globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts