DeGroote and SPJIMR launch flexible, coordinated learning opportunities for students.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) have established a new pathway that enables participants in SPJIMR's Global Management Programme (GMP) to continue into DeGroote's Master of Finance (MFin) or Master of Management in AI and Analytics (MMAIA).

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"We are committed to creating flexible pathways for students that expand access to high-quality graduate education, and we are excited to collaborate with SPJIMR to bring this opportunity to life," said Khaled Hassanein, Dean of the DeGroote School of Business. "Together, we are helping students build globally relevant skills and credentials recognized in both Indian and North American markets."

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"AI is reshaping the skills and capabilities that tomorrow's leaders will need, making it essential for management education to connect business thinking with technology and data. This partnership with DeGroote creates a flexible pathway for our students to build that foundation at SPJIMR and deepen their expertise in AI and analytics or finance in a global environment," said Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR.

A coordinated pathway

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Through this new initiative, DeGroote joins a GMP partner network spanning Europe, the U.K., the U.S.A. and Canada. Under the coordinated pathway, participants complete six months of study at SPJIMR's Mumbai campus and then transfer one semester of coursework into their selected McMaster programme, reducing the overall length of study and creating a more flexible route to an internationally recognised graduate credential.

Students complete one of two GMP tracks at SPJIMR for the McMaster pathway. The first track focuses on digital transformation and AI and analytics, while the second track focuses on finance and fintech. McMaster has pre-approved the matching coursework for credit recognition and participants will graduate with dual alumni status at both institutions.

The pathway is designed to support students making significant decisions about their time, resources and career goals, while strengthening their preparation for graduate study. Joint online career workshops run while participants are still in Mumbai, covering résumé preparation for the Canadian market, professional narrative and interview practice. At McMaster, students have access to career services, internships, industry partner projects and available scholarships.

Candidates apply through a coordinated admissions process, with SPJIMR and McMaster assessing applicants under their own admission requirements. MMAIA students begin the GMP in January and start at McMaster in September while MFin students begin in June and start the following January.

This partnership builds on DeGroote's focus on global collaboration and flexible pathways for learners, emphasising McMaster's Bolder Together strategic plan commitment to align international partnerships with the university's teaching and research strengths.

About DeGroote School of Business

The DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University is a leader in experiential business education and research, bringing together students, faculty and industry partners to tackle challenges facing today's business leaders. As Canada's leading experiential business school, DeGroote offers innovative undergraduate, graduate and executive programs that emphasise collaboration, analytics and leadership development.

AACSB-accredited, the school is committed to creating meaningful impact through research, partnerships and a forward‑thinking approach to business education. This is demonstrated through university rankings where McMaster University is ranked #1 in Canada for student services in the Maclean's University Rankings 2026 and #4 in Canada in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking as the #26 business school globally and #2 in India and in the Financial Times Global MBA 2026 ranking as #74 business school globally for its PGPM programme. SPJIMR is also consistently ranked among India's top business schools by leading publications, including Business Today, Fortune India, India Today, and MBAUniverse. It has also been recognised by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the world's top five business schools for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR seeks to influence managerial practice and enable value-based growth for students, alumni, organisations, and society. The institute holds the international Triple Crown of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, placing it among a select group of business schools worldwide to hold all three accreditations.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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