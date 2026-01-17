Global School of Chess Rebrands as Debsie, Expanding Beyond Chess Into a Full Learning Platform for Kids

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: Global School of Chess, the online chess learning brand trusted by families across multiple regions, today announced its official rebrand to Debsie, marking a major shift from a single-subject academy into a broader learning platform for children.

The new name reflects the company's expanded mission: helping children learn not only chess, but also a wider range of skills and subjects through multiple learning formats-live tutoring, gamified courses, and an interactive AI learning partner.

Global School of Chess began with a focused promise: teach chess in a way that feels simple, structured, and enjoyable for children.

Over time, the company noticed something important.

Parents didn't just want their children to learn chess-they wanted the same engaging experience applied to other high-value learning areas like coding and languages.

Students, too, wanted more than one subject. They wanted a place where learning could feel like progress-not pressure.

That demand is what shaped the transition.

"Global School of Chess was always about more than chess," said Adhip Ray, Founder. "Chess was our starting point because it builds thinking, patience, and confidence. But what parents really loved was the system: personal guidance, steady improvement, and learning that kids actually enjoy. Debsie is the natural next step-same heart, bigger mission."

Why the Rebrand Happened

The name Global School of Chess clearly described the company's early focus. But as the platform grew, the name began to limit how people understood it.

Over the last year, the company expanded into:

- More subjects beyond chess like French, Coding, STEM and beyond.

- More ways to learn, not just live classes

- More personalization, based on how each child learns best

The new brand, Debsie, gives the platform room to grow without being boxed into one subject. It also reflects the company's larger vision: building a learning experience that children want to return to-consistently.

The rebrand also signals a shift in philosophy: from being an academy to being a learning system.

What Stays the Same

Even with a new name, Debsie is built on the same foundation that made Global School of Chess successful:

1) Strong learning structure

Lessons are designed to be clear, step-by-step, and easy for children to follow.

2) A focus on real skill-building

Children don't just "watch content." They practice, get feedback, and improve.

3) A child-first experience

The platform is built to make kids feel confident, not overwhelmed.

Chess remains a key part of Debsie, and the company will continue offering structured coaching in chess for students at different levels - from beginners to advanced learners.

What's New: Debsie's Three Ways to Learn

Debsie now offers children three modes of learning, designed to work together based on what a child needs.

1) Learn From a Tutor

Debsie connects students with tutors for personalized learning. This is the strongest option when a child needs:

- direct guidance,

- faster improvement,

- real-time corrections,

- and confidence building.

Tutoring continues to be available for chess, and the platform is now expanding tutoring into other learning areas like coding and languages.

2) Learn Through Gamified Courses

Debsie is building gamified learning paths where children can learn through:

- educational videos,

- puzzles,

- challenges,

- and leaderboards.

This approach turns learning into a daily habit. Children don't feel forced. They feel driven-because they can track progress, unlock levels, and move forward in small wins.

3) Learn With Debsie, the AI Learning Partner

Debsie also introduces an interactive AI learning partner-also named Debsie-designed to support children between lessons.

Children can talk to Debsie to:

- ask questions,

- get explanations in simple language,

- practice concepts,

- and stay engaged when a tutor isn't available.

This creates a "support layer" that helps children learn more often and more consistently, without parents needing to supervise every step.

What This Means for Parents

For families, the biggest change is simple:

Debsie is built to reduce the two biggest learning problems most parents face:

1) inconsistency

2) lack of personal attention

Parents can now choose a learning plan that fits their child:

- tutor-led learning for fast, guided progress

- gamified learning for daily practice and motivation

- AI-supported learning for instant help and confidence

The platform is designed so learning does not collapse after two weeks. Debsie aims to create an experience that children can stick with-because it is enjoyable, structured, and rewarding.

What This Means for Students

Students get something many learning systems forget to offer: momentum.

With Debsie, a child can:

- learn in small steps,

- see progress clearly,

- ask questions without fea

- and build confidence in more than one area.

Chess remains a major part of the platform, but it now sits inside a bigger mission: helping children become stronger thinkers and learners, across subjects.

Timeline: The Transition from Global School of Chess to Debsie

The transition has already happened across all touchpoints, including:

- website and platform name

- parent communication materials

- course catalog and learning pathway

- tutor onboarding and student dashboards

Existing students and parents continue using the platform without disruption. Accounts, progress, and learning plans remain intact - only the brand name and expanded offerings change

Debsie is a new-age learning platform for children that combines live tutoring, gamified courses, and an AI learning partner to make learning enjoyable, structured, and consistent. Formerly known as Global School of Chess, the company began as a chess-focused academy and evolved into a broader learning system as it expanded into new subjects and new modes of learning.

Debsie's mission is simple: help children learn better and enjoy learning, and build skills they can carry for life.

