Global Solar Council Chair-Elect, John Grimes Joins IB Solar’s IBHI Hybrid Inverter Launch at Renewable Energy India Expo 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: IB Solar launched its IBHI Series Hybrid Inverter on the first day of the REI Expo 2026, Greater Noida. The company says the product is built to make smarter energy solutions more accessible to Indian homes and businesses. It describes the launch as the beginning of a new chapter in its journey in the renewable energy sector.

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A hybrid inverter combines solar generation, battery storage and grid supply in one system. Users can run their homes or establishments on solar power during the day, store surplus energy and draw on it when sunlight is unavailable or the grid is unreliable. With rooftop solar and energy storage adoption growing across the country, such technology is increasingly seen as central to cutting electricity costs and strengthening energy security.

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The IBHI Series enters the market at a time of rising demand for integrated solar-plus-storage solutions. According to the company, the range is designed to deliver intelligent energy management while keeping advanced technology within reach of a wider set of consumers.

The launch drew some of the sector’s most recognisable names. Mr. John Grimes, CEO of RECAP and Chair-Elect of the Global Solar Council, attended as a distinguished guest. Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain, former Managing Director of REIL, was also present. Their participation underlined the importance the industry attaches to indigenous manufacturing and technology development in India’s clean energy transition.

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The curtain-raiser ceremony brought together leaders, partners and well-wishers. Mr. S. K. Mahajan (Chairman & Founder, IB Solar), Mr. Abhinav Mahajan (Director & Co-Founder, IB Solar), along with Aviral Mahajan (Director & Co-founder, IB Solar) felicitated the guests as the event got underway.

“India’s residential solar market is entering an important phase, supported by progressive initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The next step is to make solar power not just accessible to households, but more reliable and efficient in how it is used. With the launch of our IBHI Series Hybrid Inverter, we are strengthening our commitment to developing solutions that address the evolving energy needs of Indian homes. By integrating solar, battery storage and grid power, we aim to give homeowners greater control over their energy consumption while supporting India’s transition towards a more decentralised and resilient energy future. At IB Solar, we believe the real impact of innovation lies in making clean energy work better for people, every day.”, Mr. Abhinav Mahajan (Co-founder & Director, IB Solar) remarks at the launch.

Speaking about the launch, the company said the occasion combined a major product introduction with the chance to reconnect with familiar faces and build new relationships across the industry. Day one of the expo, it added, had set a strong tone for the days ahead.

The REI Expo is among the country’s prominent platforms for the renewable energy industry, bringing together manufacturers, developers, policymakers and technology providers. For companies like IB Solar, it offers an important stage to showcase new products and engage directly with channel partners and customers.

The IBHI Series launch reflects a wider shift in the industry. Solar is no longer only about generating power but about managing, storing and using it intelligently. Hybrid inverters sit at the centre of that shift, and manufacturers are racing to offer reliable, efficient and affordable options.

For IB Solar, the message from Day one at the expo was one of momentum. With a new flagship product in the market, strong industry backing and an engaged audience, the company indicated that the launch is only the start of what it has planned for the expo and beyond.

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